Yulia Navalnaya leads protest against Russia's Putin in Berlin

STORY: :: Yulia Navalnaya leads a protest

in Berlin against Russia's Vladimir Putin

:: November 17, 2024

:: She is the widow of Russian

opposition leader Alexei Navalny

:: Protesters also called for

the war in Ukraine to end

:: Alexander Korninov, Russian protester

"I would say in Russia people they are against Putin, but they against government for a long, long time, they just don't feel like they can impact, they don't feel like they can impact on Russian government or they haven't any impact on politics. That's why. They're against Putin, they against war. But they don't feel like they can change anything. And I'm pretty happy that at least people here feel like we have some some voice. And that's why people are here actually."

The protest ended at the Russian embassy, with protesters chanting "No Putin, no war" and holding up signs reading "Putin is a killer" and "No peace under Russian occupation."

Earlier on Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had said in a statement before his departure to the G20 summit in Brazil that his recent conversation with Vladimir Putin had given no indication of a shift in the Russian President's thinking on the war in Ukraine.