Yulia Navalnaya receives German press award

STORY: Speaking at a ceremony in Bavaria where she received a press award from a publishing house, Navalnaya reiterated earlier remarks that Russian President Vladimir Putin had killed her husband in prison.

In an interview with Time magazine published two days earlier, Navalnaya said she had hired a bodyguard following a hammer attack on a senior ally of her late husband.

A hammer-wielding assailant attacked Leonid Volkov, a Navalny aide, outside his home in Vilnius, Lithuania, in March, breaking his arm and pounding his leg with a series of blows.