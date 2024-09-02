Yulia Putintseva Apologizes For Humiliating US Open Ball Girl In Viral Clip

Yulia Putintseva, a Russian-born Kazakhstani tennis player, has issued an apology after she went viral for giving a ball girl the cold shoulder at the U.S. Open this weekend.

“I want to apologize to the ball girl for the way I was when she was giving me balls,” the athlete, 29, wrote in her Instagram Story on Saturday.

“Honestly speaking it was not about her,” she continued, Sports Illustrated reports. “I was really pissed at myself by not winning the game from the break point and then got empty with my emotions and deep in my thoughts, that I was not even focusing on what’s going on and who gives me the ball … All the ball kids [were] doing amazing as always at the Open.”

The drama kicked off earlier on Saturday when Putintseva appeared to give a ball girl attitude during her match against Jasmine Paolini of Italy.

In clips shared on social media, Putintseva was seen gesturing for a ball girl to throw her new balls, but let two of them bounce off her body before she finally caught the third.

The ball girl appeared bewildered by Putintseva’s reaction and stood motionless for a moment with her hands in the air before returning to the sidelines.

The bizarre interaction prompted boos from the crowd. Criticism of Putintseva then trickled over to social media.

Who does Putintseva think she is …

Terrible behaviour towards the ball girl !!! https://t.co/Uz8gH7Rx0g — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) September 1, 2024

An unacceptable behaviour by Yulia Putintseva towards the ball girl while she was losing at the U.S. Open against Jasmine Paolini.



So many ball kids look up to these athletes.

Julia, treat them with the respect they deserve.

pic.twitter.com/jIAmOxoBoD — Tony (@TonyL_01) September 2, 2024

That looks a like a ballkid. So it’s absolutely unacceptable for Putintseva to act like this. https://t.co/pfI8u3iUyl — Mahee, Ph.D., FHEA (@tkamal16) September 1, 2024

Another X user praised the unnamed ball girl for handling the awkward situation with grace.

I love the way the ballgirl handled it, she just did her job unbothered by Putintseva's attitude, she was like do you want the balls or not they are coming your way 😂pic.twitter.com/c6LNmMDWx8 — LorenaPopa 🕵️♀️🎾 (@popalorena) September 1, 2024

Putintseva’s apology also drew criticism from X users, with some complaining that she didn’t personally address the ball girl in her message. It’s unclear if she reached out in private.

HuffPost has reached out to Putintseva’s reps for comment.

Hey Putintseva, the ball girl has a name, find out her name then try apologising personally for you appalling behaviour rather than by social media. pic.twitter.com/3Lr1WMaCsv — Andrew Parnall (@dontbrexitfixit) September 2, 2024

Apologizes for such a public failure of character like this should at least be personalized to the individual and preferably in person. She neither took the time to find out who the ball girl was nor find her in person. What a horrible example of a “professional” athlete. — Rich Harrison (@harrisonre) September 1, 2024

Putintseva went on to lose, 6-3, 6-4 to Paolini during Saturday’s match, sealing her exit from the U.S. Open.

