Yung Filly charged with reckless driving while on bail for rape charges

YouTuber Yung Filly is facing new charges of reckless driving, according to reports in Australia, where he is accused of raping a woman.

The 29-year-old, whose real name is Andrés Felipe Valencia Barrientos, is accused by police of driving past a speed camera at 158km/h (98mph) on a Perth highway last month.

It is alleged to have occurred whilst Barrientos was on bail over an alleged attack on a woman in a Perth hotel in September.

The BBC has contacted Barrientos's representatives and the police for comment.

Police say the speeding incident happened on 17 November, in the High Wycombe area of Perth, where the speed limit is 100km/h, and his car was impounded.

Barrientos will appear in court accused of reckless driving on 19 December, where he will also appear over four counts of sexual penetration without consent, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, and one count of impeding a person's normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure on or to their neck.

It is alleged Barrientos brought a woman in her 20s back to his hotel room after he had performed at the nightclub Bar1 in Perth. The rapper was on tour in Australia performing his music.

Barrientos is best known for his work with the YouTube collective Beta Squad and has presented shows on BBC Three.

He has also appeared, in the UK, on ITV's Soccer Aid and Channel 4's Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

Barrientos won a Mobo Award for best media personality in 2021.