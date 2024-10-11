Yung Filly live show cancelled after rape charge

Yung Filly was charged over rape allegations in Australia on Thursday [Getty Images]

A live performance of The Chunkz and Filly Show podcast has been cancelled after YouTuber Yung Filly was charged over rape allegations in Australia.

The British rapper and online personality, real name Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, was arrested in Brisbane on Tuesday and extradited to Perth the following day to attend a court hearing.

Barrientos, 29, was charged on Thursday and has had his bail application approved.

His representatives have been contacted for comment.

The first live performance of his podcast with internet personality Chunkz was due to take place on 18 October in east London.

The podcast, which first broadcast last year, sees the pair interview rappers and influencers.

Venue Troxy confirmed the show's cancellation.

A spokeswoman told the BBC: "The event was removed from our website yesterday and all ticket holders have been informed - their tickets will be refunded automatically".

The BBC has contacted promoters Dice for comment.

In a statement Upload Productions, which produces the Chunkz and Filly Show podcast, said: "We are aware of the serious allegations that have been made against Yung Filly and the legal proceedings that are now under way in Western Australia.

"In the commercial areas of business where we have responsibility, we have paused working with our client."

Meanwhile, the Football Association (FA) has cancelled an online cookery series with Barrientos.

On Wednesday, it had announced an online cookery series Barrientos was reported to star in alongside England footballers, including Bukayo Saka and Ezri Konsa.

The series was also in collaboration with M&S Food. They have been contacted for a response.

FootAsylum has also severed ties with Barrientos, who regularly appeared in their YouTube series Does the Shoe Fit?

“In light of these extremely serious charges, we are suspending our contract with Yung Filly with immediate effect", a spokesperson said for FootAsylum.

"We are unable to comment further until the legal process has been concluded.”

Yung Filly (right) presenting at the 2022 MOBO Awards with Chunkz [Getty Images]

The full charges include four counts of sexual penetration without consent, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of impeding a person's normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure on or to their neck.

It is alleged he brought a woman in her 20s back to his hotel room after he had performed at the nightclub Bar1 in Perth.

The attack is alleged to have taken place on 28 September.

The influencer, with over three million followers on Instagram and nearly two million subscribers on YouTube, was in Australia touring his music.

He has presented BBC Three shows, appeared in the UK on Soccer Aid on ITV and The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer on Channel 4.

Barrientos also won a MOBO Award for best media personality in 2021.