Yung Miami Breaks Down in Season 2 Clip of “Caresha Please”, Returning to Revolt TV amid Controversy (Exclusive)

The rapper opens up to PEOPLE exclusively about her decision to return for a new season of her show on Revolt TV, amid ex Diddy's ongoing legal issues

Yung Miami is breaking her silence, and in the process, she's breaking down in tears.



The rapper, born Caresha Romeka Brownlee, 30, is stepping back into the spotlight for season 2 of her Revolt TV show Caresha Please, premiering tonight at 8p ET on Revolt’s app and YouTube channel.



“I want to be able to answer all the questions that people may have. I’m ready to answer everything, tell my story, tell my truth, tell my feelings and tell what I’ve been going through,” she tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I’m going to do exactly that on the show.”



What the hip-hop star, formerly half of the hit rap duo City Girls, has been going through includes dealing with an onslaught of fan speculation surrounding her recent relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs.



Yung Miami was dating the defamed rapper-mogul and former Revolt CEO, 54, prior to the May 19 release of 2016 surveillance footage showing him physically assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie. In recent months he’s been hit with multiple civil lawsuits and his home was raided back in March amid an ongoing federal criminal investigation.



In the upcoming new episode of Caresha Please, featuring viral rap star Saucy Santana who takes over as interviewer, Yung Miami is shown crying as she discusses her own experiences over the last few months.



“I ain’t bring us this far to go backwards,” she says, fanning her tears in the teaser. Santana asks directly why she’s kept silent on the allegations and legal issues surrounding her ex and what her experience was like dating him, but later appears to challenge Yung Miami's responses, saying, “I don’t really feel like you addressed everything.”



It’s indeed a sensitive subject for the star, whose name came up in at least one lawsuit related to her ex. As for her decision to return her show to Revolt TV, his former company, “I felt like this was something Revolt had to go through as well. I considered [leaving] it, but at the end of the day, it’s a Black-owned media company and I built a relationship with them and it just felt comfortable and I just felt safe.”



Says Detavio Samuels, Revolt’s new CEO, “I’m thrilled to announce the return of the No. 1 show for the culture, Caresha Please, to the No. 1 media platform for the culture, REVOLT. Caresha is a singular and unique voice that has taken the world by storm, and we expect nothing less as she makes her triumphant return.”



In terms of Diddy, “He has no involvement and no connection to REVOLT today,” a spokesperson for the company tells PEOPLE. “He stepped down as chairman in November, and prior to that was not involved in the day-to-day operations at the company. He no longer has any form of ownership in the company. Today, the largest shareholder block of REVOLT are its employees.”



Caresha Please launched two years ago with a viral episode featuring Yung Miami interviewing Diddy and confirming widespread rumors that the two "go together.” She says she hasn’t looked back on that episode and is only looking towards the future.



“I’m just shifting my energy into what’s important to me right now, and that’s my kids and my career,” says the mother of two. With this new season of the show, “I’m switching up segments and have a new design that I’m excited about. She’s also excited to finally address the elephant in the room: her relationship with Diddy.



“I really just want everyone to watch and see every emotion and how I feel about how everything unfolded,” she says. “I kept everything real.”



Season 2 of Caresha Please airs August 8 at 8p ET on Revolt’s app and Youtube channel. On August 9 and 9p ET the show premieres on Revolt TV.

