Yusra Mardini Stars in Under Armour “Will Finds a Way Campaign”

When we think of elite athletes, hard work and struggle are the often things we take for granted in their stories. Grueling hours of training, traveling to faraway places to compete, and pushing bodies to the limit are all part of the deal to reach the top of one's game. But 20-year-old swimmer Yusra Mardini seemingly redefined all of those things when, as a teenager fleeing Syria, she swam three hours helping her sister and two others push a boat full of refugees to safety after it started sinking on their journey across the Aegean Sea. After competing in the 2016 Olympics as part of Team Refugee, she's setting her sights on Tokyo 2020 and starring in Under Armour's new Will Finds a Way campaign alongside a group of trailblazing athletes.

"I really love the message of Will Finds A Way," Yusra told Teen Vogue over email last week. "It is a message that is true to my story and I find it inspiring. I want people everywhere around the world, not just refugees, to see the campaign and to be inspired so they can follow their dreams and they can see that as athletes, we are also normal people who believed in themselves."

Now living in Germany, Yusra divides her time among preparing for the next Olympics and acting as an ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). "My goal right now is to qualify for the 2020 Olympics and to inspire people around the world," Yusra said. "In one week for training, I usually swim 20 hours, spend 3 hours in the gym, and do 1.5 hours of physical therapy. I also do about 2 hours of athletics and spend lots of time eating, sleeping, and recovering in between." And that doesn't even include her travel. Recently she traveled to Sicily with the UNHCR to "hear refugee stories and hear their pain and hear what are they expecting and learn what we all can do to help them."

Through her work with the UN she's also working to break stereotypes and misconceptions about refugees. "I’m showing people around the world that I am a normal person who has dreams and who also can work hard like any normal person," she said. "I want to show people that as refugees, we are not poor but that we had to leave our countries because of violence and start a new life."

And she has a message to anyone striving for something bigger than themselves. "For people who are trying to achieve their goals, I want them to know that they should search for the will inside of yourself and find something to love and to be ready to sacrifice a lot for it. When you find this thing, keep on holding until you find what you want. Don’t lose hope."

