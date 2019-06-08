Yuzi Chahal’s Super Spell Shows Wrist Spin May Dominate World Cup

The old adage that ‘cricket is a batsman’s game’ seems apt for the modern era. With field restrictions galore and talented batsmen hitting scoops, sweeps and slogs to craft countless boundaries, bowlers are often little more than ‘whipping boys’ in ODIs.

In sync with this spirit, Rohit Sharma bagged the Man of the Match for his unbeaten century against South Africa in India’s World Cup opener. But most experts recognise that it’s India’s penetrative bowling that paved the way for a smooth win.

While Jasprit Bumrah’s initial spell rocked the Proteas, it was Yuzvendra Chahal who picked up most wickets, had a dream World Cup debut and now has the entire cricket world discussing how deeply wrist spin might impact World Cup 2019.

Chahal’s Crucial Spell

Chahal’s crucial spell – which saw him scalp four wickets – kept stifling the Proteas just when they were rebuilding after Bumrah’s early shocks. From his very first over, Chahal began asking tough questions – for which the South Africans had few answers.

Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen seemed clueless while attempting to read Chahal. One may argue that his first scalp, Dussen, was an error of judgement in shot-making from the batsman himself. But it was Chahal’s drift that started from outside the off stump, landed on the leg and turned to hit the middle stump that out-foxed Dussen. This was soon followed by the prized scalp of captain du Plessis who failed to spot Chahal’s straighter one. From the other end, his partner in crime, Kuldeep Yadav soon snared JP Duminy with a quicker one.

Just as another partnership threatened to take South Africa to safety, Chahal returned to get rid of Miller and Phehlukwayo. The duo had tried to rebuild with a 46-run stand for the sixth wicket when Chahal once again gave India a double breakthrough. While Chris Morris took the score to some respectability , the back of South African batting was effectively broken by ‘Kul-Cha’, as the Kuldeep-Chahal duo is popularly known.

Chahal’s Dream Debut Triggers a Big Question – Will Wrist Spin Dominate World Cup?

As his drift and dip scalped four Proteas batsmen, Chahal became the first Indian spinner since Kumble in 2003 World Cup to take 4 wickets in an innings in a World Cup encounter and his 4-51 spell is the second best bowling debut by any Indian in the World Cup. His masterly and miserly spell has made everyone sit up and take notice. Until now most were arguing that pace bowling would have an upper hand in England but many now realise the crucial role that wrist spinners could play in this World Cup.

Wrist Spinners – Crucial Weapons for All World Cup Teams

Almost all teams have a wrist spinner in their ranks and fittingly, the first wicket in World Cup 2019 was scalped by Imran Tahir, the South African leg-spinner. In fact, the number of leggies in 2019 is far greater than just the two in World Cup 2015 – Imran Tahir and Yasir Shah from Pakistan. If the Proteas have veteran Tahir, the Aussies have the young Adam Zampa.

England, of course, are playing Adil Rashid in every match in recent years. Ever since he was recalled after being ignored for the 2015 World Cup, Rashid has been one of the highest wicket-takers for England in ODIs. If Adil’s resurrection is a remarkable story, Rashid Khan’s exploits for Afghanistan and in the IPL are the stuff of folklore. Similarly, 20-year-old Shadab Khan is a vital member of the Pakistan attack whose bundle of tricks have scalped 47 wickets in 34 games at just a bit over 29.

