Islamophobia to blame for some disorder, says Yvette Cooper

Yvette Cooper said far-Right extremism and Islamophobia were among drivers of the riots - Thomas Krych/Story

Yvette Cooper has for the first time used the term “Islamophobia” to describe the actions of some rioters behind the current violence on Britain’s streets.

The Home Secretary condemned far-Right rioters who targeted mosques. They did so despite there being no evidence the suspect in the Southport killings was linked to the Muslim community.

It follows a backlash from Labour MPs who had criticised Ms Cooper and Sir Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, for not having already described the unrest as Islamophobic.

The term currently has no single agreed meaning but Labour has previously signalled its support for defining it as “a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness”.

Ms Cooper was asked on ITV’s Good Morning Britain why Islamophobia had not already been used by the Government when discussing the violence.

She replied: “You’re right that there has been a range of different things driving this, including far-Right extremism.

“We have certainly seen some targeted attacks on mosques and that clearly reflects Islamophobia and people shouldn’t be targeted for their faith or for the colour of their skin.

“We’ve also seen some looting, some response of local criminals just getting involved at the periphery on streets as well… None of these people speak for Britain.”

Riot police tackle the mob attacking a hotel in Rotherham - Christopher Furlong/Getty

On Sunday, the Home Office announced that extra police and security forces will be deployed to protect mosques under new emergency security measures.

Appearing on the same programme before Ms Cooper, Zarah Sultana said the Labour leadership must do more to call out hatred against Muslims.

Ms Sultana, one of the previously Labour MPs currently suspended for six months after rebelling over the two-child benefit cap, said: “This question about naming it as Islamophobia is really important because that allows us to shape our response.

“If we’re not identifying what is happening, the language that is being used, and what this is about, we’re not going to be able to address this fundamentally.”

Ed Balls, the Good Morning Britain presenter who is also Ms Cooper’s husband, pointed out his wife and Sir Keir had condemned violence on mosques as “terrible”.

When Mr Balls said: “I don’t know if they used the word ‘Islamophobic’.” Ms Sultana replied: “They didn’t.”

Pressed on whether she believed it was important to “control and manage” migration, she said: “I think it’s really important to reassure the communities that are most affected by the violence that we’re seeing.

“And I have to ask, why is there such controversy around calling it Islamophobic when we know Muslim communities are being targeted? We know the language that is being used. Why is it so hard to use that word? That is my question.”

There have been calls in the wake of far-Right riots last week to make Islamophobia a specific crime, a longstanding demand of the Muslim Council of Britain.

But Conservative and Reform MPs have warned Sir Keir not to yield to those wanting to change the law, warning any new legislation would risk stifling freedom of expression.

Diane Abbott: Recall Parliament

Later on Monday, Labour MP Diane Abbott said “we don’t know” what ministers are doing to tackle the rioting as she demanded Parliament be recalled.

Asked whether the Government was doing enough, the Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP told the BBC: “We don’t know what they’re doing. That’s why we need Parliament so they can be questioned on it.

“This is an extraordinarily grave situation. You’ve got people trying to burn down hostels where asylum seekers are cowering. You’ve got people attacking black and Muslim people on the street.

“We need to be able to question ministers on what exactly is being done and we want to speak up for our communities. These are racist anti-immigrant riots, and we need proper debate and proper analysis in the House of Commons.”

Ms Abbott, the first black woman elected to the Commons, added that “unless there is a serious analysis of what is happening” she believes “there is no sign of these anti-immigrant incidents abating”.