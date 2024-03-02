YWCA Hamilton's 2024 Women of Distinction Awards Includes Inspiring Burlington Nominees

The YWCA Hamilton recently released their list of nominees for the 2024 Women of Distinction Awards. Fifty women were nominated across three categories for their contributions to their communities across Hamilton and Halton Region.

There are a plethora of women who act as the bonds within Hamilton and Halton — the cement connecting the bricks of our community — teachers, healthcare professionals, students, business owners, writers, and more. By definition, a YWCA Hamilton Woman of Distinction (WOD) is someone who has committed to their community. They have been role models through their leadership, broken down barriers, volunteered, and are innovative in their endeavours.

To be eligible for nomination, one must make their contribution in the City of Hamilton or Halton Region, meet the selection criteria, not be a previous award winner, and not be a current member of the YWCA Hamilton Board of Directors or employee of YWCA Hamilton. Though 2024 nominations are closed, nominations for the 2025 Women of Distinction Awards will open on March 7, 2024, and close in January 2025.

There is only one pool of nominees, as the YWCA does not want to limit each nominee’s diverse experience to one category. However, there are three special recognition awards alongside WOD: the Young Trailblazers Award (for those aged 25 and under), Lifetime Achievement Award (55 years plus), and Honourary Woman of Distinction, someone who has participated in or been supported by YWCA Hamilton.

Nominees from Burlington and Halton are well-represented this year; nominees include author and social media marketer Anneliese Lawton, whose experience with postpartum depression led her to women’s mental health advocacy; Izabela Kvesic, a leader in the realms of marketing and advocacy for women; Reach Out Centre for Kids’ (ROCK) CEO Kirsten Dougherty; Layal Al-Haidari, co-owner of Jonny Blonde Food Truck and Catering, who sponsors and supports many charitable events; Burlington Performing Arts Centre Executive Director Tammy Fox; financial planner Whitney Hammond, whose experience with domestic abuse inspired her to support Halton Women’s Place with an annual gala.

Story continues

Registered nurse and lactation consultant Attie Sandink, Acclaim Health CEO Angela Brewer, Distress Centre Halton Executive Director Dara Eisner Clancy, Reverend Deacon Nina Page, and Janet Kasperski are amongst the inspirational Burlington- and Halton-based women nominated for a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Burlington’s Janet Kasperski is a senior executive who has led both the Ontario College of Family Physicians and the Ontario Psychological Association; however, her passion lies in advocating and supporting vulnerable children. She recognizes that resiliency is a skill that must be developed in children with help from the adults in their lives; thus, she founded and is CEO of Resilient Kids Canada, aiming to guide those adults in nurturing and supporting children.

Says Kasperski on her nomination: “I am absolutely humbled that I would be not only nominated for Woman of Distinction with all the incredible people who have been nominated with me, but Lifetime Achievement as well. When I heard about it, I was tearful.”

Other WOD nominees are no less excited to be nominated.

Says Burlington-based nominee Ashley Deland, “Being nominated for the Women of Distinction Award and receiving recognition within our local community is an incredibly humbling experience and esteemed honour. Being nominated for this award is not merely a validation of my hard work; it is a resounding testament to the transformative impact of empowering women in entrepreneurship and of this local community.”

Empowering women in business is nothing new to Deland as founder and CEO of Maison De Land. She is a strategic business advisor, specializing in marketing, branding, and business development for female founders.

Though she has a raft of business awards under her belt, Deland is thrilled with her WOD nomination: “I am truly honoured to be part of this incredible journey, and I'm excited to continue making a positive impact in the lives of female founders everywhere.”

Lisa Bilodeau is another Burlington WOD nominee; she is a member of the Lupus Ontario board, on the leadership team of 100 Women Who Care Burlington and 100 Teens Who Care, and continuously champions the community around her.

With regard to her nomination, Bilodeau says, “I am beyond honoured to be recognized by my peers and community as a difference-maker. I was surprised by the nomination because the endeavours I am involved in are passions of mine. Helping other lupus warriors through Lupus Ontario, bringing my community together through my Little Free Library, and promoting charities that serve my community through 100 Women Who Care Burlington are dear to my heart. It's a privilege to be counted among these amazing nominees.”

On the topic of Lisas, Burlington’s Ward 2 Councillor Lisa Kearns was also nominated.

Kearns says, “Accepting the YWCA Women of Distinction nomination is humbling and the impact of such recognition extends beyond the individual honourees, creating a ripple effect that amplifies the voices and influence of women, encourages young leaders to follow in their footsteps, and promotes the advancement of policies and practices that support gender equity. It encourages the community to reflect, appreciate, and support women and non-binary leaders, role models, and change-makers who are making a difference at various levels. The YWCA Women of Distinction Awards hold a special significance in our community by shining a well-deserved spotlight on the achievements, leadership, and positive impact of women and non-binary in our community. This prestigious event is a powerful platform that not only honours individual accomplishments but also serves as an inspiration to others.”

Hamilton-based artist Tania LaCaria was nominated by Burlington’s Peter John Van Dyk, for LaCaria’s community-building work and support of women who have experienced domestic abuse.

Van Dyk says, “The main reason I nominated Tania was [for] the Second Skin punching bag project, she has created a community of survivors within the group that marked the bag. Tania is amazing, she just keeps on connecting and supporting people. She's a true change-maker.”

LaCaria recently gave one of her artworks, a piece entitled “Resiliency,” to Dr. Jennifer Kagan-Viater, who helped champion Keira’s Law after losing her daughter Keira four years ago, says Van Dyk, giving just one small example of LaCaria’s support of other women.

Says LaCaria, “I appreciate any opportunity to celebrate women, but the WOD award is extra special because the nominees who have been recognized by their nominator and peers alike continue to do amazing work in the community regardless of whether this nomination platform would have recognized them or not.”

LaCaria appreciates the existence of the WOD awards not just for that peer recognition for women doing great work in their communities, but as a chance to make connections to do even more good work: “I see the WOD nominations and awards as an opportunity to become familiar with the names and faces of the change-makers in our community…we’re going to continue to have the important conversations, elevate women and young girls’ voices, and bring more opportunities to the people in our community who deserve to be seen and heard, regardless of a nomination or gala evening. We’re doing it all anyways, so I’m grateful and humbled that the WOD nomination exists to pay recognition to our efforts to do better.”

The YWCA Hamilton’s Women of Distinction Awards are the largest event honouring women in girls in the Hamilton and Halton area. The event will take place on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Hamilton Convention Centre by Carmen’s. A cocktail reception kicks off the evening at 6 p.m., while the award gala proper begins at 7 p.m.

There will also be a red carpet, filmed and broadcast by Cable 14, and an after-party complete with a candy bar, a “feminist fun fair,” prizes, and a DJ. The evening acts not only as a celebration of the nominees and award-winners but as a fundraiser for the YWCA and their programs.

The YWMCA Hamilton champions women in their community, creating accessible services and opportunities, “amplify voices, and co-create gender inclusive and equitable communities,” according to their website. Their organization’s history has spanned over 130 years, starting in 1889 with a gathering of approximately 150 women who discussed the need for an organization dedicated to social and educational activities for women.

Their wide-ranging programs include the YWCA housing services; gender-based violence support services; skills development and training; children’s services; youth programs; developmental services; health and wellness; and immigration and settlement.

Tickets to the YWCA Women of Distinction Awards Gala can be purchased through YWCA’s website; click here to purchase tickets. Each individual ticket is priced at $150; tables for 10 can be purchased for $1500. After-party tickets are $25. Those who purchase after-party tickets do not have to pay for the event ticket, but should not show up before 9:30 p.m.

Maisha Hasan, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Burlington Local-News.ca