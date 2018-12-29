Z Nation cast thank fans as series finale airs following axe

From Digital Spy

Z Nation bowed-out last night (December 28) following the sad news that it had been cancelled after five seasons.

In the wake of the Syfy show's axe, the cast have thanked fans for their support over the years, taking to social media to send nostalgic messages.

Michael Welch, who plays Mack Thompson on the zombie series, wrote on Instagram ahead of the finale: "Getting to play badass zombie slayer & hopeless romantic Mack Thompson for a year & change genuinely lifted my spirit & gave me more confidence as a person.

"Sometimes pretending to be certain people can help you discover some things about yourself. So thank you Mack! I aspire to be more like you. And thanks to #ZNation fans everywhere! You are truly awesome. #gratitide."

Russell Hodgkinson – aka Steve 'Doc' Beck – sent a video to the "awesome" fans to thank them for their "incredible" support, adding in an Instagram comment: "Peace & Love from all of us #Znation @syfy #thebyrds#TurnTurnTurn pun intended."

Citizen Z actor DJ Qualls wrote on Twitter: "Farewell, @znation. 5 seasons is a good run. I had a blast and will miss everyone both behind and in front of the camera. A huge thank you to the fans who shared this journey with us. You guys are awesome. #ZNation."

Sydney Viengluang, who plays Sun M, also wrote ahead of the finale: "Yes, Sun Mei is gone but her brain lives on. But where did it go?! Tune in tonight on @SyFy to find out! Thank you guys again for being amazing fans!!"

Katy O'Brien (Georgia St Clair) sent out a lengthy post on her Instagram, writing of the fans: "I love the fans who come up with hilarious (and sometimes correct) theories and bring a new energy to the show when we get to watch it together each week.

"I know I’ve only been on the show for one season, but I’m leaving this experience with nothing but good memories and I wanted to make sure I thanked everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the love, support, enthusiasm, creativity, and gusto."

Cassandra actress Pisy Pao also shared a picture with a few simple hearts as the caption:

Z Nation aired on Syfy.

