Zac Efron Breaks Silence After Being Hospitalised Due To 'Swimming Incident'

Zac Efron at the premiere of his film A Family Affair via Associated Press

Zac Efron has spoken out for the first time since being hospitalised due to a “minor swimming incident”.

Over the weekend, TMZ was first to report that the High School Musical actor had been taken to a hospital in Ibiza following an undisclosed incident at a swimming pool.

His representatives later told People he was doing “fine”, and the hospital visit was merely a precautionary measure.

After reports of the incident became more widespread, Zac gave fans an update on his condition on Sunday night.

Posting a shirtless picture of himself lifting weights, the Emmy winner insisted he was feeling both “happy and healthy” while thanking his fans and supporters for all their “well wishes”.

Zac Efron confirms he’s happy & healthy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GeTdb8Kdgn — Team_ZacEfron (@Team_ZacEfron) August 4, 2024

Zac’s “minor swimming incident” took place on Friday night, and he was apparently released from hospital the following morning.

While on his holiday in Ibiza, Zac previously joined his friend, the Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, on stage during his set at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Hotel and Beach Club, as seen in videos posted on social media.

Having initially risen to global fame as part of Disney’s High School Musical franchise in the mid-2000s, Zac went on to appear in big-screen musicals like Hairspray and The Greatest Showman.

More recently, his credits have included the comedy Ricky Stanicky, the war drama The Greatest Beer Run Ever, sports biopic The Iron Claw and the Netflix rom-com A Family Affair.

Zac previously teamed up with the streaming giant for the travel series Down To Earth, which earned him his first Emmy win in 2021.

