Zac Efron Is 'Fine' After Briefly Hospitalized for 'Minor Swimming Incident' in Spain

The 'Family Affair' star was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures and was released the next morning

Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock Zac Efron on September 13, 2022.

Zac Efron is on the mend after suffering a health scare while vacationing in Spain.

On Friday, Aug. 2, the Family Affair star, 36, was staying at a villa in Ibiza when he had a "minor swimming incident" while using the pool, a representative for the star confirms to PEOPLE.

Efron was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures and was released the next morning. "He is fine," the rep says.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Zac Efron attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "A Family Affair."

Earlier this week, the High School Musical alum was spotted making an appearance onstage with DJ Martin Garrix during his performance at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Hotel and Beach Club in the Spanish city.

In a video captured by the "Animals" musician's fans on TikTok, Efron could be seen walking onstage during one of Garrix's songs and dancing alongside him, to plenty of cheers from the crowd.

The actor has had a busy year thus far, having appeared in The Iron Claw, Ricky Stanicky and most recently, his rom-com alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King, A Family Affair.

Stewart Cook/Getty Zac Efron attends the premiere of A24's "The Iron Claw."

In June, Efron and costar Kidman, 57, spoke with PEOPLE about their NSFW comedy — and revealed that before it was called A Family Affair, it had a different, much raunchier name.

"It was called Motherf-----," Efron explained, while Kidman added that it was: "Beeped out."

"Somehow that didn't make it onto the Netflix title," she joked, while Efron added that the eye-catching title made him strongly consider taking on the project.



"That made the script stay at the top of the pile," Efron said. "It's like, what on Earth could this be about?"

"I jumped. I think we both kind of did. We jumped at it," Efron said of his and Kidman's enthusiasm to work together again, after they previously costarred in 2013's The Paperboy. "It was like, this is perfect. What better way to reconnect? And we get to have fun."



