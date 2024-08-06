Zac Efron Was Hospitalized After Hitting Bottom of Pool, Ingesting 'Lots of Water': Source

The actor is doing "fine" after being hospitalized following a "minor swimming incident" while vacationing with friends in Ibiza, his rep told PEOPLE

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Zac Efron

The cause of Zac Efron’s recent hospitalization following a swimming incident has been revealed.

The actor, 36, was vacationing at a villa in Ibiza, Spain, over the weekend when he went for a swim with friends at the property’s pool. While there, he had a "minor swimming incident," sources confirmed to PEOPLE.

On Monday, Aug. 5, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Efron ingested water into his lungs when his chest hit the bottom of the pool after his dive. TMZ first reported the news.

Stewart Cook/Getty Images Zac Efron

Villa security helped pull the actor out of the water after he showed signs of distress.

The source adds that the High School Musical alum was dazed momentarily, and therefore taken to a hospital out of an abundance of caution.

He then had X-rays done on his chest to ensure no water remained in his lungs, the source adds. Though the former Disney star was medically cleared within hours, he decided to wait at the hospital until the paparazzi who had followed him to the hospital left.

"He is fine," Efron’s rep later told PEOPLE on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The Iron Claw star also shared a message of his own after the incident, assuring his supporters that everything was okay.

Zac Efron/Instagram Zac Efron Instagram 2024

"Happy and healthy," Efron wrote next to a picture of himself lifting weights outdoors while lying on his back, balancing on top of an exercise ball.

"Thanks for the well wishes," the movie star added to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, Aug. 4.

During his vacation last week in Ibiza, the 17 Again actor made an onstage appearance before guests with DJ Martin Garrix during his performance at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Hotel and Beach Club.

A video of the fun moment was captured and shared on TikTok by Garrix, 28. Both of the entertainers could be seen dancing in the clip.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Zac Efron

Efron is now said to be back in the U.S.

His latest film, A Family Affair, sees the actor costarring alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King. The rom-com arrived on Netflix in June.

Next, Efron is set to star in a remake of the 1987 comedy Three Men and a Baby for Disney+, as well as the thriller Famous. Both are currently in preproduction.



