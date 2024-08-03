Zac Efron hospitalized after swimming incident in Ibiza pool

Zac Efron is recovering after a brief hospitalization in Spain following a “minor swimming incident” at a villa in Ibiza Friday night.

A rep for the 36-year-old “Family Affair” star told TMZ that Efron had been taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure but was released Saturday morning and is doing fine.

Two employees of the villa found the “High School Musical” alum in the pool and pulled him out, sources with direct knowledge told the outlet. However, it’s unclear what happened that led Efron to needing help.

Reps for Efron did not immediately respond to the Daily News’ request for comment.

This isn’t the “Iron Claw” star’s only medical incident in recent years. In 2019, Efron was airlifted to a hospital in Brisbane, Australia, after he suffered a case of typhoid.

He had reportedly contracted the deadly bacterial infection in Papua New Guinea, where he was filming his adventure reality series “Killing Zac Efron,” which followed him for 21 days spent “off the grid.”

“I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level,” Efron said upon the series’ announcement.