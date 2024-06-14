Zac Efron Reacts to Rob Lowe Wanting Efron to Play Him in a Movie: 'I'd Love to — He's the Man' (Exclusive)

"I hope that comes together. It'd be really fun," Zac Efron tells PEOPLE of potentially playing Rob Lowe in a movie one day

Stewart Cook/Getty, Jason Mendez/Getty Zac Efron and Rob Lowe

There is no Rob Lowe biopic in the works just yet, but should one ever develop, Zac Efron is interested.

After Lowe, 60, recently told Entertainment Tonight he could envision Efron, 36, portraying him in a movie about Lowe's life, Efron himself gave PEOPLE his take on the idea at the premiere of his new Netflix movie A Family Affair on Thursday, June 13.

"That'd be amazing. Oh my gosh. I mean, I would love to play Rob," Efron says. "He's the man. I know him so well personally and I cherish him, so I'm flattered and we'll see. I hope that comes together. It'd be really fun."

Efron's interest in portraying the 9-1-1 Lone Star star comes after Lowe was asked by his son John Owen Lowe whom he might want to portray him in a movie about his life; Lowe immediately named Efron and cited his performance in 2023's The Iron Claw.



Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Zac Efron on Dec. 11, 2023

“Zac Efron,” Rob said at the time. “[The] Iron Claw? Amazing. He’s amazing.”

During that interview, Lowe's son John, 29, expressed some doubt that Efron would be interested in portraying his father. “I think that would be a funny phone call to sit on. You trying to pitch that to his agents,” John said. “It would be great casting. I’m just saying I don’t think Zac Efron would do it.”

As both Efron and Lowe have said, the two have formed a friendship over the years. Lowe even described the younger actor as a "little bit of a mini me" during a 2013 interview with the late Larry King.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Zac Efron on June 13, 2024

“He’s become a really good friend — both of mine and my family,” Rob said at the time. He additionally noted that both of his sons, John and Matthew Edward, “adore” the actor.

Efron's latest movie also stars Nicole Kidman, Joey King and Sherry Cola. In it, King, 24, plays a young woman who works as an assistant for a movie star (Efron) — only for the star to grow romantically entangled with her mother (Kidman, 56). The film also features Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates in its cast. It also marks the second time Efron and Kidman have portrayed a romance onscreen after their 2012 movie The Paperboy.

A Family Affair begins streaming on Netflix June 28.



