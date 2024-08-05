Zac Efron Says He’s “Happy And Healthy” After Hospitalization In Spain

Zac Efron is already back in leading man shape following a health scare.

The actor assured fans he’s in good health after a brief hospitalization in Spain, sharing a shirtless photo of himself to his Instagram Story on Sunday as he lifted weights on an exercise ball under the summer sun.

“Happy and healthy,” wrote Efron with the photo. “Thanks for the well wishes.”

He was previously taken to a hospital Friday night after what his rep called a “minor swimming incident,” according to TMZ, in which the actor was found in the pool of a villa in Ibiza and pulled him out of the water. It’s unclear what caused the distress, but Efron was taken to the hospital as a “precautionary measure” and released the next morning.

Zac Efron shared a health update on his Instagram Story after being hospitalized in Spain. (Instagram @zacefron)

Efron’s health scare came amid a European trip in which he attended the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony on July 26. The High School Musical alum recently celebrated pal Simone Biles as she became the oldest US women’s gymnast to win gold at 27.

“So incredibly proud of you,” he wrote on Instagram.

The actor is preparing to reunite with A24 after last year’s The Iron Claw, recently singing on to lead the cast of Jody Hill‘s Famous.

