Zac Efron Says He Is ‘Happy and Healthy’ Following Hospitalization for Swimming Incident in Spain

"Thanks for the well wishes," the actor wrote in an Instagram Stories post days after the incident

Stewart Cook/Getty Images Zac Efron.

Zac Efron is on the mend.

Days after the actor, 36, was involved in a "minor swimming incident" in Spain, he shared an update on his Instagram Stories on Sunday, Aug. 4.

"Happy and healthy," Efron wrote alongside a photograph of himself lifting weights while lying on top of an exercise ball.

"Thanks for the well wishes," the star added.

Zac Efron/Instagram Zac Efron's post on his Instagram Stories of himself working out.

Efron was staying at a villa in Ibiza when he had a "minor swimming incident" while using the pool on Friday, Aug. 2, a representative for the star previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

He was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures and was released the next morning. "He is fine," the rep said on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Earlier in the week, the High School Musical alum was spotted making an appearance onstage with DJ Martin Garrix during his performance at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Hotel and Beach Club in the Spanish city.

Efron could be seen walking onstage during one of Garrix's songs and dancing alongside him, to plenty of cheers from the crowd, in a video captured by the "Animals" musician's fans on TikTok.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Zac Efron.

The actor has had a busy year thus far, having appeared in The Iron Claw, Ricky Stanicky and most recently, his rom-com alongside Nicole Kidman and Joey King, A Family Affair.



Efron will next appear in Three Men and a Baby, a remake of the 1987 film, and the thriller Famous — both of which are currently in preproduction, per IMDB.



