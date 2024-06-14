Zac Efron Says Reuniting with Nicole Kidman 12 Years After “Paperboy ”on“ Family Affair ”'Made My Year' (Exclusive)

Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman portray lovers on screen for the second time in their careers in Netflix's new movie 'A Family Affair,' streaming June 28

Charley Gallay/Getty Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron on June 13, 2024

Zac Efron is sharing what it was like to act again with Nicole Kidman, 12 years after they made The Paperboy together.

Efron, 36, and Kidman, 56, were on hand at the premiere of their new Netflix movie A Family Affair on Thursday, June 13, where Efron told PEOPLE that their last project together, 2012's Paperboy, "was kind of different than this one."

"A little darker, but our characters had this romantic arc and this felt like we kind of were picking up where that one left off in a really wonderful way," Efron says of A Family Affair, in which he and Kidman play lovers once more. "This was the fun version."

"So Nicole kind of called me and said, 'Hey, do you want to do this? Because if you want to do it, I'll do it.' It was like, '100%, if you want to do it,' " he adds. "I was honored to get that call. That made my year."

Related: A Family Affair Trailer: Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron's Surprising Fling Drives Joey King Crazy

Charley Gallay/Getty Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron on June 13, 2024

Kidman and Efron costarred with Matthew McConaughey, David Oyelowo and John Cusack, among others, in The Paperboy. The film sees their characters have an affair in a movie centered around a reporter's efforts to investigate a crime in Florida in the 1960s. In A Family Affair, Efron portrays a movie star who grows romantically involved with his young assistant's (Joey King) mother, portrayed by Kidman.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You know what? It's actually not," Efron tells PEOPLE, when asked if he feels awkward performing love scenes with actors he is friendly with. "I'm speaking specifically, I guess, with Nicole, but I don't know what it is. I think we kind of got through that in the past and now we're just very comfortable together."



Related: Zac Efron Reacts to Rob Lowe Wanting Efron to Play Him in a Movie: 'I'd Love to — He's the Man' (Exclusive)

Aaron Epstein/Netflix Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron in 2024's A Family Affair

"Some of that stuff in Paperboy, we didn't even know," he adds. "We were just improv-ing that and the director wouldn't call cut. Bless his heart. So this one, it feels like you're there with someone that we have a very trusting relationship. And I mean, they had to cut out all how much we were laughing."

Sherry Cola, Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates also costar with Efron, King and Kidman, in the new movie. A Family Affair begins streaming on Netflix June 28.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.