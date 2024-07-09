Zac Efron Tries to Get Nicole Kidman to Guess Husband Keith Urban's Name During a Game in “A Family Affair ”Blooper Reel

"My weiner is inside me," Efron says in another blooper of him freezing inside an ice bath

Zac Efron made it a family affair in a blooper for A Family Affair!

At the end of the romantic comedy's blooper reel that Netflix released on Monday, July 8, the 36-year-old actor plays a guessing game with costars Nicole Kidman, Joey King and Kathy Bates.



After pulling a name out of a bowl, Efron tries to get them to guess the name "Keith Urban," who is Kidman's real-life husband. The country singer does not appear in the film.

“Oooh, um, plays guitar, married to someone here,” Efron says as he strums an air guitar, to which King, 24, guesses loudly with, "Keith Urban!"

Kidman, 57, quickly breaks out laughing and drops her head into the palm of her right hand at the mention of Urban, 56.

Tina Rowden/Netflix Nicole Kidman plays Zac Efron's love interest in 'Family Affair' on Netflix

In A Family Affair, which came out June 28, Efron plays Hollywood heartthrob Chris Cole, who tries to woo famous writer Brooke Harwood, played by Kidman. King plays Brooke's daughter, Zara.

In the real world, Urban is the love interest of Kidman, who marked their 18th wedding anniversary on June 25 by sharing a romantic photo of her listening to him serenade her on guitar while she lies beside him.

"Forever ❤️," Kidman captioned the anniversary post.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman on April 27, 2024

Kidman and Urban, who first met at a G'Day LA event in California in 2005, got married in 2006 during a candlelit ceremony at Australia's St. Patrick's Estate in the Sydney beachside suburb of Manly.

During the country crooner’s emotional speech honoring his wife at the star-studded 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala on April 27, Urban recalled why he was too “nervous” to make a move after they met.

“I was trying to play it cool, but inside I felt like I'd snuck into the royal ball simply because Nic had such a truly otherworldly aura about her,” Urban recalled of their January 2005 encounter.

“I felt a bit like I was meeting a real-life princess,” he said. “Despite all of that, I did manage to get her phone number on a tiny piece of paper.”

“I was scared. I was nervous to call her,” he continued during his speech at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. “I did, as you probably figured out, pluck up the courage to finally call her.”

Urban added that “this mystic creature” turned out to be “just a wide-eyed, giddy girl from the Sydney suburbs” who is “utterly Aussie through and through,” even though she was born in Honolulu.

They now have two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Kidman also shares two children, Bella and Connor, with ex Tom Cruise.



