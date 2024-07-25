Zac Taylor addresses Chase's participation in practice
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor discussed Ja'Marr Chase not practicing for the first two days of training camp, despite being present on the field.
The Fever are currently on a month-long break due to the Sumemr Olympics, in which members of the WNBA will be vying for a gold medal in women’s basketball
The Olympic men’s football tournament started on Wednesday with three intriguing games.Here’s what happened.France romp to comprehensive win over USAScorers: Lacazette 63′, Olise 69′, Badé 8...
The Olympics start today, so here is the full schedule for the first day of events of the 2024 games.
The Team USA superstar went further afield as he and Kevin Durant addressed the media.
PARIS (AP) — Lézana Placette felt a wave of calm looking up at Paris' most iconic landmark. “Whenever I get a bit nervous, I’ll just turn my head and look at the Eiffel Tower. That should help remind me what I play for,” the French beach volleyball player said, standing on the sand of the Olympic stadium in the tower's shadow for the first time. The first training session for the Olympic beach volleyball athletes took place Wednesday at the photogenic venue. The French women’s team, Placette and
Verstappen defended his approach, saying: ‘I am very driven to succeed’.
The head of Argentina's soccer federation said the chaotic ending to its Olympic soccer match against Morocco on Wednesday “makes no sense," and coach Javier Mascherano called the scene “a scandal.” The opening match of the men's soccer tournament was suspended for nearly two hours during added time after Morocco fans invaded the field and threw bottles in protest of a late goal by Argentina. The goal was later overturned by the video assistant referee, and Argentina lost 2-1. “What happened on
Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne will put his family first when it comes to his career, moving closer to turning down an eye-watering proposal from Saudi Arabia.The Belgian is expected to sit do...
SAINT-ETIENNE, France (AP) — The Olympic men's soccer tournament got off to a violent and chaotic start Wednesday with Morocco's shocking 2-1 win against two-time gold medalist Argentina. The result only tells part of the story after a dramatic end to the match at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, which had to be suspended for nearly two hours when furious Morocco fans crashed the pitch and threw bottles from the stands to protest a late a goal by Argentina in the 16th minute of added ti
Simone Biles stuck her trademark Yurchenko double pike vault during training at the Paris Olympics. Watch her pull it off.
Liverpool are looking more and more likely to have another emotional farewell. It could well rival Jurgen Klopp’s.The Telegraph has a run-down of the situation at Liverpool right now and that natura...
SAINT-ETIENNE — Two staff members on the outs. A head coach taking herself off the sideline. Now FIFA's disciplinary committee is involved, Canada Soccer is undergoing an external review and more developments could be coming. The Canadian women's soccer team's Olympic title defence is off to a rocky start due to a drone scandal on the eve of the Paris Games. "Obviously it's not ideal, especially with such a big tournament on the horizon," said Canadian centre back Vanessa Gilles. "But at the end
Tiger Woods is the only three-time champion of the U.S. Junior Amateur, winning at ages 15, 16 and 17
The Cowboys camp opening press conference had been moved from Wednesday to Saturday due Jerry Jones being involved in a paternity trail. Now that the trial is over, it has been moved up to Thursday.
Two occupants of a fishing vessel are safe Tuesday after a whale surfaced under their boat, capsizing it off the New Hampshire shore, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
On this inaugural episode of Football 301, Yahoo Sports NFL analysts Nate Tice, Matt Harmon & Charles McDonald look ahead to the 2024 season and try to predict which teams will finish in the top ten of DVOA rankings by the end of the year.
The 'House of Gucci' actress was one of the latest celebrities to take part in the special tradition on July 23, carrying the torch in Versailles
PARIS (AP) — Uzbekistan lost the match but won over the crowd on Wednesday as competition at the Paris Olympics officially began with soccer matches in Paris and Saint-Etienne. Uzbekistan fans chanted and danced throughout a 2-1 defeat to Spain, to the rhythm of a furiously fast drum beat at Parc des Princes in western Paris — once the home of French striker Kylian Mbappé when he played for Paris Saint-Germain. Toward the end of the game they encouraged large sections of the crowd to clap in uni
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — After watching Josh Allen pick apart the Bills' defense in red-zone drills to open training camp on Wednesday, general manager Brandon Beane had a few things to say regarding the quarterback’s latest — and anonymous — naysayer.