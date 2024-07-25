Zac Taylor addresses Chase's participation in practice

Reuters

The move comes at a time when Walmart has been increasing investments over the last few months for its U.S. store workers to retain more employees. The company said in June it would pay bonuses to its U.S. hourly store workers, including those at its pharmacy and Vision Center stores, a move that could boost wages for 700,000 of its front-line staff. Canada's inflation has been easing, with the annual inflation rate slowing more than expected in June, while its unemployment rate rose to a 29-month high, highlighting that people might be losing jobs as the labor market struggles to absorb a rapidly swelling population.