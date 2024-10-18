Zach Braff Announces ‘Garden State’ 20th Anniversary Benefit Concert With Soundtrack Artists

After 20 years, Zach Braff is bringing the sounds of Garden State to the Golden State.

The 3x Golden Globe nominee announced a 20th anniversary soundtrack concert, which will happen March 29, 2025 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, benefitting homeless shelter The Midnight Mission. Tickets are now available on Ticketmaster.

“It’s been 20 years since my film Garden State came out, and I never could have imagined that the film and the soundtrack would still be resonating with people two decades later,” he said in a video announcement. “So, we had an idea; what if we got together the brilliant musicians from the Garden State soundtrack, live onstage for the first time ever, to raise money for a great cause? Well, it’s happening!

“I’m so excited to announced the Garden State soundtrack 20th anniversary concert, benefitting The Midnight Mission, live, for one night only on March 29th, 2025, here at LA’s legendary Greek Theatre,” added Braff.

The event will feature The Shins, Iron & Wine, Frou Frou, Colin Hay, Thievery Corporation, Remy Zero, Cary Brothers, Bonnie Somerville and Sophie Barker from Zero 7, all of whom appeared on the Grammy-winning soundtrack.

Peter Sarsgaard, Natalie Portman and Zach Braff in Garden State (2004). (Fox Searchlight/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Written and directed by Braff, he starred in Garden State as Andrew Largeman, a 26-year-old actor waiter who returns home to New Jersey following the death of his mother. Braff based the script on his own life, and filming largely took place on location in his South Orange hometown.

The film also stars Natalie Portman, Peter Sarsgaard, Ian Holm, Jean Smart, Armando Riesco, Jackie Hoffman, Method Man, Denis O’Hare, Jim Parsons and Ann Dowd.

