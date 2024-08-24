Zach Braff On ‘Scrubs’ Reboot: “I Think It’s Gonna Happen”

Zach Braff is addressing the possibility of a Scrubs reboot and is hopeful it could happen.

In a recent interview, the medical sitcom star said what might be holding the show scoring a reunion.

“I’m gonna tell you something that nobody else is gonna get,” the actor said in an interview to Entertainment Tonight. “Scrubs is a Disney show. Bill [Lawrence] has a Warner Bros. deal. Once those two companies figure that out, I think the people will get what they want. I think it’s gonna happen.”

Braff expressed his interest in reprising his role of Dr. John Michael “JD” Dorian and noted that he is still close to his former co-stars.

“It would be so much fun [with] all my favorite people. We all still hang out. A lot of people who were on long shows say that, but it’s true,” he said. “I was just on vacation with Sarah Chalke… I’m going to the beach with Bill next weekend. We’re all friends.”

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence also recently opened up about continuing the comedy series, but not as a movie, as a full-fledged series.

“I don’t want to do it as a movie, but I’m definitely open to doing a couple more years of that show. It would not only be fun to see where the characters I used to love are now, but also to see what a young doctor nowadays looks like, as far as the kids coming in behind them, you know,” Lawrence told LADbible.

Scrubs premiered on NBC in 2001 and ran for seven seasons before being canceled. ABC picked up the show and ran for two additional seasons, concluding its nine-season run in 2010.

