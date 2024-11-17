Zach Bryan’s Ex Brianna LaPaglia Cozies Up to a New Guy — and Responds to 'That Was Fast' Comment

"Well I was cheated on my whole relationship so yeah," the influencer replied to a TikTok user criticizing how "fast" she moved on from the country singer

Getty(2) Brianna LaPaglia and Zach Bryan

Less than a month after her split from Zach Bryan, Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia is moving on — and she won’t apologize for it.

In a new TikTok video posted on Sunday, Nov. 17, the internet personality, 25, shared footage of herself sitting with some “pals” on a New York City bench — and getting cozy with a new guy.

The man, whom she did not tag or identify, can be seen wrapping his arms around and leaning on LaPaglia as her friend, Barstool producer Payton, and another man sit beside them.

“Sometimes all you need is a nyc sunrise and some good pals,” LaPaglia captioned the video, which followed a string of other TikToks — including one in which she foreshadowed the N.Y.C. outing.

“I’m hanging out with one of the Australian boys, but just for fun,” she declared in a Nov. 16 TikTok while sporting the same outfit. “We’re just going to have a fun day, it’s nothing crazy. So if you see me and an Australian boy walking around, ignore me, okay? Ignore.”

“I’m never going to see him again, so it’s like whatever,” she added of the man — who, along with the other “Australian boys,” has appeared in other TikToks on her account.

Brianna LaPaglia/Tiktok Zach Bryan’s ex Brianna LaPaglia cozies up to a new guy about a month after their split

Although the BFF's Podcast co-host called everyone in the video a “pal,” she did not shut down speculation that she and the man are involved romantically. She did, however, respond to criticism for moving on too "fast."

After a TikTok user commented, “That was fast,” on the video of her getting cozy with the new man, LaPaglia replied, “Well I was cheated on my whole relationship so yeah.”

The comment is not the first time that LaPaglia — who has been apartment hunting in N.Y.C. amid her breakup — has alleged that Bryan, 28, cheated on her during their relationship.

Brianna LaPaglia/tiktok Brianna LaPaglia responds to a comment on TikTok saying she moved on from Zach Bryan 'fast'

In the caption of a TikTok posted on Nov. 15, the internet personality — who took her romance with the country singer public in July 2023 — revealed that she rejected her celebrity crush while dating Bryan, whom she claimed was disloyal during their relationship.

“Fun fact my biggest celeb crush tried to slide a few months ago,” she wrote. “But of course I denied bc I had a bf and I was getting cheated on the whole time hahhahahahahah.”

Bryan was first to announce the ex-couple’s split, writing a social media announcement that LaPaglia later said left her “blindsided.”

In his Oct. 22 Instagram Stories post “addressing something,” the “Pink Skies” singer revealed that he and LaPaglia had “broken up,” and said he still respects and loves her “with every ounce of my heart.”

Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Zach Bryan and Brianna LaPaglia attend the 2024 Grammys on Feb. 4, 2024

The country star also said he had “an incredibly hard year personally and struggled through some pretty severe things,” before writing that he is “not perfect and never will be” — and apologizing because he “failed people that love me and mostly myself."

Shortly after, LaPaglia — who had posted a cryptic message on Instagram the previous day — announced an online hiatus in a statement that began, “Hey guys, I'm feeling really blindsided right now.”

“Gonna hop off social media for a while and attempt to heal privately, when I’m ready I’ll be back and ready to talk," she wrote. "I love you guys so much thank you for all of your kind words. Remember you are so loved and everything’s always gonna be okay.”

