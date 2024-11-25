Zach Bryan leads nominees for Billboard Music Awards

Zach Bryan leads the list of nominees for the Billboard Music Awards.

The 28-year-old singer is up for 18 awards and has received 21 nominations in total, including nods in the Top Artist and Top Male Artist categories.

Zach will face competition for the Top Male Artist gong from Luke Combs, Drake, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen.

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift - who is the most decorated female artist in the history of the Billboard Music Awards - has received 17 award nominations across 16 different categories.

Taylor, 34 - who released her latest album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', in April - is also in contention for the Top Artist accolade, alongside Zach, Sabrina Carpenter, Drake, and Morgan Wallen.

Taylor, Sabrina, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan and SZA are fighting for the Top Female Artist gong.

Morgan, 31, won the most Billboard Music Awards in 2023, and he's been nominated for 15 accolades this time, including five for 'I Had Some Help', his collaboration with Post Malone.

Sabrina Carpenter is fourth on the list of nominees, with nine in total.

The 25-year-old pop star released 'Short n' Sweet', her latest album, in August, and it's sine been well-received by fans and critics. The record spawned hit singles such as 'Espresso' and Please Please Please'.

Meanwhile, Beyonce - who released her country-inspired album, 'Cowboy Carter', earlier this year - has actually received nominations across different musical genres.

The 43-year-old star is facing competition from Megan Moroney and Lainey Wilson for the Top Country Female Artist gong, while she's also been nominated for the Top Dance/Electronic Artist accolade.

'Cowboy Carter' is in contention for the Top Country Album award, too, alongside 'The Great American Bar Scene' (Zach Bryan), 'Zach Bryan' (Zach Bryan), 'Higher' (Chris Stapleton) and 'Religiously. The Album' (Bailey Zimmerman).

Select list of nominees:

Top Artist:

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Drake

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

Top New Artist:

Benson Boone

Tommy Richman

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Top Male Artist:

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Drake

Post Malone

Morgan Wallen

Top Female Artist:

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Taylor Swift

SZA

Top Duo/Group:

blink-182

Coldplay

Fuerza Regida

Linkin Park

Stray Kids

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Zach Bryan

Drake

Taylor Swift

SZA

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Artist:

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

Top Hot 100 Songwriter:

Amy Allen

Jack Antonoff

Zach Bryan

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Producer:

Jack Antonoff

Zach Bryan

Daniel Nigro

Finneas O’Connell

Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

Zach Bryan

Sabrina Carpenter

Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift

Morgan Wallen

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Sabrina Carpenter

Doja Cat

Taylor Swift

SZA

Morgan Wallen

Top Song Sales Artist:

Jelly Roll

Jung Kook

Shaboozey

Taylor Swift

Teddy Swims

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist:

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist:

Sabrina Carpenter

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top RnB Artist:

Brent Faiyaz

Tommy Richman

SZA

Tyla

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist:

Drake

Future

Kendrick Lamar

Metro Boomin

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist:

Zach Bryan

Luke Combs

Post Malone

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Artist:

Zach Bryan

Hozier

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Linkin Park

Top Latin Artist:

Bad Bunny

Fuerza Regida

Junior H

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

Top Afrobeats Artist:

Asake

Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

Beyonce

The Chainsmokers

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Calvin Harris

Top Global K-Pop Artist:

ENHYPEN

Jimin

Jung Kook

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER