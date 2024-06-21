Zach Bryan Sets July 4 Release for ‘Great American Bar Scene’ Album … and Says He’s Giving 23 Bars Across the Country a 10-Day Sneak Preview

Zach Bryan once release a surprise live album on Christmas Day. So for his next long-awaited studio album, why not keep the tradition of holiday drops alive? “The Great American Bar Scene,” a new release Bryan has been teasing for a while, now has a release date — the 4th of July.

The singer-songwriter made the announcement via a social media post Thursday evening. He offered the date for the album release at the end of a graphic that went into his plan to offer 23 bars across the country early access to some of the album tracks. Those bars will be getting the early Bryan music June 24, 10 days ahead of the album launch.

“The Great American Bar Scene” stands a chance to be one of the bigger album releases of 2024, given Bryan’s recent track record. His previous two studio albums are both still in the top 20 of the Billboard 200 album chart, even though one of them is more than two years old now. His blockbuster breakout, 2022’s “American Heartbreak,” has remained in the upper ranks of the chart for 108 weeks so far. His followup to that success, the self-titled “Zach Bryan,” came out 10 months ago and racked up 200,000 album equivalent units in its first week. Those two releases currently stand at No. 15 and No. 12, respectively.

In his message to fans, Bryan wrote of the early preview for select bars: “My intent with all this is to give everyone an early glimpse of this album, but more importantly, this is in the spirit of bringing people together for a memorable moment. I have chose(n) 23 bars across the country that embody the spirit of American culture. These bars will play select cuts from ‘The Great American Bar Scene’ starting June 24th. As much as I’d kill to play all these timeless bars, it won’t be possible. I will be visiting a few off the list to have a drink with ya’ll. ‘The Great American Bar Scene’ will be released on July 4th. With love from the road, ZB.”

He added in a photo caption, “A preface to the record is coming soon. Thank you guys and I am blown away daily. I am the most blessed man on the planet and from everyone that worked on this record: we love you more than words could say.”

The “preface” may indicate another single will arrive soon in advance of the full album. Bryan has released one song from the coming LP so far, “Pink Skies,” although he has also been previewing the title track on his tour of arenas and stadiums, the “Quittin’ Time Tour,” which just reached its halfway point.

On Thursday night, Bryan headlined a stadium in Detroit, Ford Field. He joined his hand-picked opening act, Jason Isbell, for a song during the latter’s set, making a duet out of Isbell’s “King of Oklahoma.” Bryan is an Okie himself, and didn’t seem to mind that Isbell’s song paints a not-too-flattering portrait of what desperate men in the state might get up to.

If anyone wondered just how big of an influence Isbell has been on Bryan, the younger star set the record straight. “I met my only hero on this planet this evening. Shit my pants twice,” Bryan posted in his Instagram story along with a clip of the two of them singing “King of Oklahoma.” “Thank you for letting me ruin your song Jason; it was a privilege having you (or you having us).”

Here is a list of the bars earmarked by Bryan to get an early taste of the new album. Although any of these watering holes just earned serious bragging rights, it may be worth remembering that bartenders reserve the right to switch over to Skynyrd at any time.

