Who Is Zach Galifianakis' Wife? All About Quinn Lundberg

Zach Galifianakis and his wife Quinn Lundberg reportedly wed in 2012

David Livingston/Getty Images Zach Galifianakis and his wife Quinn Lundberg attend the premiere of "Due Date" at Grauman's Chinese Theater on October 28, 2010, in Los Angeles, California.

Zach Galifianakis prefers to keep life with his wife Quinn Lundberg private.

The Hangover star has kept his family life to himself over the years, and has rarely been seen in public with Lundberg, who he reportedly married in 2012.

“Quinn is the coolest,” Galifianakis said in a 2011 cover story for Rolling Stone of his then-girlfriend. “The coolest.”

The pair also share two sons, born in 2013 and 2016. Though they have been kept out of the public eye throughout their childhood, Galifianakis voiced prior to their arrival he had always wanted to be a father.

“I’ve been wanting kids for 10 years,” he told Rolling Stone. “I’d love to adopt, have them naturally – all of it. I want, like, 15.”

So who is Zach Galifianakis’ wife? Here’s everything to know about Quinn Lundberg and her relationship with the actor.

She is a non-profit founder

JOE SCHILDHORN/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Zach Galifianakis and Quinn Lundberg attend the American Ballet Theatre’s 70th Anniversary Spring Gala at The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City on May 17, 2010.

Lundberg graduated from the CUNY Baccalaureate Program (Hunter College) in 2010 with a degree in International Conflict Resolution. While in school she volunteered for UNICEF’s web production team and is also a trained dancer.

Through her travels to Africa, Bosnia and Afghanistan, she developed a desire to support local communities through grassroots organizations. Lundberg served as the co-founder and vice president of Growing Voices, alongside co-founder and CEO Melissa Leschuck, and worked from their Brooklyn, New York headquarters.

Founded in 2008, Growing Voices was an online forum which supported “community-based projects and organizations that encourage development and reconstruction at the local level,” according to the organization’s website. The non-profit worked to provide accessible approaches to giving at the grassroots level including informational exchanges and no fee volunteering.

Lundberg and Leschuck dissolved Growing Voices in 2016 after eight years of charity work, which included being able to establish a domestic violence center in North Carolina and “support big change in a small Northern fishing village of Malawi, Africa and give flight to the goals and visions of local leaders in the region.”

According to a 2018 interview with Los Angeles Magazine, Lundberg also studied for a public policy master’s program at UCLA. She also, with social entrepreneur, author and former doula Erica Chidi, launched LOOM in October 2017, a center for inclusive parenting in Los Angeles that was the first of its kind, per the outlet.

The center eventually evolved "into a digital destination," per a recent announcement on the website for LOOM, which also noted that it was entering a "new chapter" as it has been acquired by women's health company, Perelel. However, according to an article by Techcrunch in October 2024, ahead of the acquisition Chidi was the only employee remaining at LOOM.

She and Galifianakis reportedly married in 2012

AP Photo/Matt Sayles Zach Galifianakis and Quinn Lundberg arrive at the “Due Date” premiere in Los Angeles on October 28, 2010.

Galifianakis and Lundberg said “I do” in August 2012 at the UBC Farm in Vancouver in a private ceremony, according to Glamour magazine. It was not confirmed when exactly the couple got engaged or if any of Galifianakis’ costars were in attendance for the wedding.

Amy Poehler, his costar in the 2013 movie Are You Here appeared to hint at the wedding when she told E! News in August 2012: "[I'm] so happy for him, and Quinn, his wife, is so amazing."

Though the couple did not confirm their wedding at the time, while answering the internet's most searched questions on him for a Wired interview with Zoe Saldaña, his costar in the 2019 movie Missing Link, Galifianakis referred to his "wife."

"I'm a guy who loves life, loves his children, loves his wife," he told Wired in 2019 in response to the question 'Who is Zach Galifianakis," and later said, "I am married."

They tend to be a private couple

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Zach Galifianakis and Quinn Lundberg attended the “Dinner For Schmucks” premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre on July 19, 2010 in New York City.

Galifianakis and Lundberg have mostly kept their romance out of the spotlight, and little is known about Lundberg and her life. In his 2011 cover story for Rolling Stone, it was noted that the pair had been together for several years, but they have not shared a timeline of their relationship or how they met.

Still, they’ve been spotted together on a few red carpets over the years, including to the Due Date and Dinner for Schmucks movie premieres in 2010. The couple were more recently photographed together in 2015 when they attended the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California.

She shares two sons with Galifianakis

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Zach Galifianakis and Quinn Lundberg attend the 2015 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Beach on February 21, 2015.

The longtime couple are parents to two sons together.

Their first son, whose name has never been shared publicly, was born on Sept. 7, 2013. Galifianakis skipped attending the Toronto Film Festival premiere of his film You Are Here, also starring Owen Wilson and Amy Poehler, when Lundberg went into labor the same day.

“We literally found out on Friday,” the film’s director Matthew Weiner told E! News at the time. “Zach is going to be the best dad in the world.”

The actor’s manager confirmed the happy news to the outlet, sharing "he missed the premiere because his wife is very pregnant and about to give birth and he did not want to take the chance of not being in LA if she went into labor.”

Their second child, Rufus Emmanuel Lundberg, was born on Nov. 7, 2016 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to the birth certificate obtained by PEOPLE.

Just as the couple have kept their kids out of the public spotlight, Galifianakis has also kept his public facing career from his sons. The comedian told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his movie Ron’s Gone Wrong in 2021 that his kids, at the time ages four and seven years old, think he works in a completely different field.

"My kids think I'm a librarian somewhere. They don't even know," Galifianakis told ET. "They think I'm an assistant librarian somewhere."

When asked by ET if his children have seen The Hangover, one of his most famous works, Galifianakis replied, "They shall never know of it."

He added, "I'll just deny it. I'll say, 'I don't know what you're talking about. I had nothing to do with that movie.' "

Galifianakis told ET that he’ll eventually "get to that point" of showing his sons the film, he was avoiding the "tricky" situation at the time. The actor explained, "You wanna protect their innocence as much as possible. They're just children."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.