Zachary Levi Expecting First Baby with Maggie Keating: 'Always Felt That Call on My Life'

The father-to-be also joked that he and Keating need help picking a baby name

Zachary Levi is going to be a dad!

The Shazam! star, 44, announced via Instagram on Friday, Dec. 6, that he and his girlfriend Maggie Keating are expecting their first child together.

The joint post featured an ultrasound photo of their baby, as well as a picture of Keating hugging the actor as they enjoyed a day on the beach.

In the caption, Levi shared how becoming a father is a dream come true.

"I’ve wanted to be a dad since I was literally a kid. I’ve always felt that call on my life. This desire in my heart," he wrote. "A strange feeling of incompleteness by not having that level of love and responsibility in my journey. That the best years of my life would be on the other side of finally being a father."

With his dream in mind, Levi said that he began to work himself last November, admitting that a "shift" needed to happen before he could be "ready for the blessing of something so special and the responsibilities that come with it."

The actor shared that in his journey, he was intentional about loving himself more and focusing on his physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health.

Eventually, things started to "manifest for the better," and he met Keating, whom he described as "a wonderful woman on the same journey of self discovery and love, ready to step into a new and amazing chapter of life with me."

Levi told his 1.4 million followers that he and Keating are excited to introduce "our little bambino" to the world, however, they don't know the baby's sex yet.

Jason Mendez/Getty Zachary Levi visits SiriusXM Studios on March 16, 2023 in New York City.

"But I'll be stoked out of my mind either way," the future dad said.

He ended by asking fans to send baby name suggestions.

"Keep ‘em original, but not TOO original. We don’t need them being bullied more than their theater-nerd father. 🤓," Levi wrote.

Levi's announcement comes after his She Loves Me costar Laura Benanti accused him of using Broadway costar Gavin Creel's death to push his "political agenda." After Creel died of a rare form of cancer in September, Creel suggested during an Instagram Live that he died as a result of the COVID vaccine, per Deadline.

Benanti said Levi's remarks could help his career as "Christian, faith-based TV and film is huge," adding, "He’s going to be a huge f----- star in that realm. He’s going to make more money than he ever has.It makes me nauseous, but also a little bit, like, ‘I told you, motherf------.' "

PEOPLE previously reached out to representatives for Levi but did not immediately hear back.



