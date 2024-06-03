Zachary Quinto accused of yelling at restaurant staff 'like an entitled child'

Staff at the Manita restaurant in Toronto called out the Star Trek actor for allegedly yelling at employees for giving his table reservation away after he failed to respond to text messages. The staff penned on the restaurant’s Instagram stories on Sunday, "Zachary Quinto - an amazing Spock, but a terrible customer. Yelled at our staff like an entitled child after he didn't reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren't available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for…”