Zachary Quinto accused of yelling at staff at Toronto restaurant: 'Made our host cry'

Zachary Quinto has found himself embroiled in some James Corden-style restaurant drama.

Manita, a restaurant in Toronto, Ontario, called out the "Star Trek" actor for allegedly being a "terrible customer" in a post shared on its Instagram Story on Sunday.

"Yelled at our staff like an entitled child after he didn't reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren't available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for," the restaurant claimed.

The restaurant went on to accuse Quinto of making "our host cry and the rest of our brunch diners uncomfortable" and told him to "take your bad vibes somewhere else," concluding, "We have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita but you are NOT one of them." Quinto was tagged in the Instagram Story.

In an email, the restaurant told USA TODAY the alleged incident took place on Sunday during brunch service. Sunday was Quinto's 47th birthday.

After the Instagram Story, the restaurant followed up on Monday with a standalone post resharing the allegations.

"Manita is deeply grateful for our mostly incredible, friendly, gracious guests … who may give us constructive feedback from time to time," the Monday post said. "To all the other Zachary Quintos out there, on behalf of restaurant workers everywhere: We aren't above criticism, but we are above being demeaned."

Zachary Quinto on reviving Leonard Nimoy's 'In Search Of,' Tarantino's R-rated 'Star Trek'

Quinto is best known for his role as Spock in the most recent "Star Trek" films, which the restaurant referenced in its post by writing that he is an "amazing Spock" but a bad customer. Quinto has also starred in "Heroes" and "American Horror Story."

Followers were supportive of the restaurant in the comments of the Instagram post, with one writing, "Finally, a company standing up for their staff."

James Corden was accused of being an 'abusive customer' at a restaurant in 2022

The Quinto allegations called to mind a similar situation in 2022 when restaurateur Keith McNally accused late-night host James Corden of bad behavior at Balthazar, a restaurant in New York.

James Corden called out by restaurateur Keith McNally, again, in 'last post': A breakdown of the drama

"James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man," McNally said on Instagram, declaring the comedian was banned from the establishment. "And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago."

Corden later said on "The Late Late Show" that he "made a sarcastic, rude comment" at the restaurant after his wife was given food that she is allergic to multiple times.

"It is a comment I deeply regret," Corden said. "I understand the difficulties of being a server. I worked shifts at restaurants for years. I have such respect, and I value anyone, that does such a job."

