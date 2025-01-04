Zachery Ty Bryan, ‘Home Improvement’ Star, Arrested for Domestic Violence for the Third Time

“Home Improvement” star Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested for domestic violence for the third time, according to Horry County South Carolina inmate records. Bryan was arrested on Thursday and held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in South Carolina before being released on $10,000 bond Friday night. His court date is set for March 28.

The 43-year-old actor’s latest arrest, his fourth overall, comes nearly a year after he was taken into custody with a felony DUI.

He was also arrested in July 2023 on a charge of felony assault in violation of the Abuse Prevention Act, an act that protects a victim who has previously filed a restraining order for domestic violence against their attacker. Bryan was previously arrested for domestic abuse in 2020.

Horry County public records also appear to show that on Jan. 2, Bryan was given an order to vacate a rental owned by Flipping the Beach Rentals LLC in South Carolina.

Bryan is most known for his role as Tim Allen and Patricia Richardson’s oldest son on the 1990s sitcom, “Home Improvement.”

In 2023, the Hollywood Reporter published a lengthy look into what went wrong for Bryan. The actor had married a woman he met in high school and the pair were raising their four children in Long Beach; he’d also invested part of his “Home Improvement” money into bitcoin.

He began speaking on conservative news channels and programs and honed an image of a family-oriented Christian. In October 2020, he was arrested and charged with the felony strangulation of Johnnie Faye Cartwright, who is not the woman he was married to. Then he was accused of stealing from at least four separate people who spoke to the Hollywood Reporter, and he and Cartwright moved to Oregon and the pair are parents to twins.

