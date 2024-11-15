Zack Snyder to Direct LAPD Action Thriller at Netflix

Zack Snyder is set to direct a new feature film for Netflix, centered around the Los Angeles Police Department.

Snyder is co-writing the script for the currently untitled action film with frequent collaborator Kurt Johnstad (“300,” “Atomic Blonde”).

The project, which is in early development at the streamer, is produced by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Wesley Coller for Stone Quarry.

“In the high-stakes world of life and death, an elite LAPD unit are relentlessly confronted with the unforgiving collision of law and morality,” the film’s official logline reads.

“Years ago, Dan Lin and I had a conversation about our shared interest in telling a compelling and visceral character-driven story set within the intense, complex and captivating landscape of the LAPD,” Zack Synder said in a statement. “It’s a conversation that has stuck with me. So, as you would expect, I’m very excited to now have the opportunity to partner with Dan, along with the rest of my amazing partners at Netflix, in developing this story.”

This marks the fourth feature to fall under the creative partnership between Stone Quarry and Netflix, after “Rebel Moon” and “Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.” Stone Quarry also produced “Army of the Dead” and “Army of Thieves” for Netflix. The animated series “Twilight of the Gods” released in September 2024.

While “Rebel Moon” was received poorly by critics (Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman called the film “insanely derivative” in his review), Snyder didn’t seem to take the criticism to heart. “I don’t really have a rebuttal to the reviews,” he said in March. “For whatever reason, the reaction to my movies is very polarizing, and it always has been. The movie, it doesn’t seem like there’s that much in it that would warrant such visceral responses.”

