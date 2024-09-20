Zack Snyder Reveals First Look at Netflix’s ‘Rebel Moon’ Video Game ‘Blood Line’

Zack Snyder revealed a first look at Netflix’s upcoming video game set in the world of his “Rebel Moon” film franchise during the streamer’s “Geeked Week” event in Atlanta Thursday.

Titled “Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game,” the upcoming mobile offering is described as an “online co-operative action game takes on the role of a rebel, picking between a variety of classes to join a covert rebellion that’s fighting to take back their planet from the tyrannical Motherworld.

Developed by gaming studio Super Evil Megacorp (“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate,” “Catalyst Black,” “Vainglory”), the game will launch in 2025 and be available only to Netflix subscribers.

“It’s a premium-action experience for mobile,” lead product manager Samuel Hart said in an press conference introducing the “Blood Line” gameplay to journalists. “We have a whole narrative campaign. This is a co-op, mission-driven action game with the evolving stories set in the rich sci-fi universe of ‘Rebel Moon.’ Deep customization with distinct action RPG-like classes, deep-tier loadouts and players can really dig into endless theory crafting, personalize their play style and strategize with their team to create the best composition and tactics. All this, anywhere, anytime on mobile devices. You can dive into intense team-based combat at home, on the go. This is really built for mobile with best-in-class touch controls, gamepad support and console-quality graphics that our studio is so good at delivering.”

“Blood Line” is tied directly to Snyder’s “Rebel Moon” film franchise at Netflix, which launched with “Part One: A Child of Fire” in December 2023, followed up by sequel, “Part Two: The Scargiver,” in April 2024. Both films received limited theatrical releases prior to streaming on Netflix.

“The player takes on the role of one of four different classes. You’ll be driving a rebellion that starts very small, and over the course of the game, you grow into a rebellion on the planet,” Super Evil Megacorp design director Robert Gallerani said. “Those four classes include The Banner Guard (the “tank,” as Gallerani puts it), The Forsaken (front line assassin), The Kindred (long-range sniper) and The Evoker (healer).

The mobile game will be a live services offering that reveals more about the “Rebel Moon” universe as it goes on, “so we want you to be investing a lot of time in these characters,” Gallerani said, adding: “And then when updates come in, it’s not just, ‘Oh, this one is always better,’ but it’s a new kind of piece to your puzzle and how you want to mix them up so they won’t just be the next thing that’s bigger and stronger, but it’ll actually be a different spice, as it were, to put into your recipes of your loadout.”

Netflix will be launching a closed beta test for the game prior to launch. which readers can sign up for here.

Watch the first-look at “Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game” below.

