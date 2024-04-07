Zaporizhzhia: Drone attacks on nuclear plant 'significantly' increases accident risk, says UN watchdog

File photo showing a view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (REUTERS)

The head of the UN's atomic watchdog agency has condemned a drone strike near the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, saying such attacks “significantly increase the risk of a major nuclear accident".

In a statement on social media, Rafael Mariano Grossi said at least three direct hits against the main reactor containment structures took place.

Russia earlier claimed a Ukrainian drone hit the dome above a reactor at the plant, but that radiation levels remained normal and no serious damage was caused.

Ukraine did not immediately comment on the situation.

Mr Grossi did not confirm the origin of the drone strike, but added: “This cannot happen.”

He said it was the first such attack since November 2022, when he set out five basic principles to avoid a serious nuclear accident with radiological consequences, the AP news agency reported

Russia’s state-owned nuclear agency Rosatom later on Sunday claimed that three people were wounded when a drone hit an area close to the site's canteen.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Sunday that its experts had been informed of the drone strike and that “such detonation is consistent with IAEA observations".

It added: “Damage at unit six has not compromised nuclear safety, but this is a serious incident with potential to undermine the integrity of the reactor's containment system.”

The nuclear plant has six Soviet-designed water-cooled reactors containing uranium and also has spent nuclear fuel at the facility.

Reactors No. 1, 2, 5 and 6 are in cold shutdown while Reactor No. 3 is shut down for repair and Reactor No. 4 is in so-called “hot shutdown", according to the plant.

Russian officials claimed the dome of the plant housing Reactor No. 6 was hit.

The plant, which is Europe’s largest, said: “The radiation levels at the plant and the surrounding area have not changed."

The plant remains close to the front lines, and both Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly accused the other of attacking the plant and risking a possible nuclear disaster.

Story continues

Experts last year said an explosion at the plant could be "akin" to another Chernobyl.

The IAEA's Mr Grossi has repeatedly warned of grave concerns about the plant due to repeated attacks.

The power plant has been caught in the crossfire since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in 2022 and seized the facility shortly after.

Also on Sunday, three people were wounded in Russian shelling in Ukraine's northeast Kharkiv region, according to regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Meanwhile, Russia said a girl died and four other people were wounded when the debris of a downed Ukrainian drone fell on a car carrying a family of six people in the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine.