Zapping parts of the brain makes it easier to be hypnotised

Zapping parts of the brain can make a person more susceptible to hypnosis treatments used to treat addiction, a Stanford study has shown.

Hypnotherapy is used to treat a range of conditions, including eating disorders and chronic fatigue, but around one in three people are immune to the procedure.

Experts in hypnosis recruited 80 people with the chronic fatigue and pain condition fibromyalgia and assessed how prone they were to hypnosis on a scale of one to 10.

Half the group underwent transcranial magnetic stimulation which involved paddles being applied to the back left-hand side of a person’s head to administer an electric current at the brain.

Around 800 pulses of electricity were directed at the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex which a previous study had found was key in controlling how susceptible a person was to hypnosis.

People who are highly hypnotisable have lots of connections between this area of the brain, which is involved in information processing and decision making; and the dorsal anterior cingulate cortex, which plays a role in detecting stimuli.

“Hypnosis is a state of highly focused attention, and higher hypnotisability improves the odds of you doing better with techniques using hypnosis,” said Dr David Spiegel, a professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences at Stanford University and a senior author of the study.

“It made sense that people who naturally coordinate activity between these two regions would be able to concentrate more intently. It’s because you’re coordinating what you are focusing on with the system that distracts you.”

Patients were given either a placebo procedure or two 46-second long bouts of electrical stimulation and then their hypnotisability was re-assessed.

Experts found that, on average, a person’s score increased by one on the 10-point scale, with those that were already nine or 10 excluded from the study.

The effects wore off within an hour, data show, but the researchers believe the non-invasive procedure could make a person more receptive to hypnotisation which could offer health benefits if administered immediately after zapping.

“We know hypnosis is an effective treatment for many different symptoms and disorders, in particular pain,” said Dr Afik Faerman, a postdoctoral scholar in psychiatry and lead author of the study.

“But we also know that not everyone benefits equally from hypnosis. As a clinical psychologist, my personal vision is that, in the future, patients come in, they go into a quick, non-invasive brain stimulation session, then they go in to see their psychologist.

“Their benefit from treatment could be much higher,” he added.

The study, published in the journal Nature Mental Health, is the first evidence that hypnotisability can be altered in an individual.

It was previously thought that the ability to be hypnotised, much like IQ, was a fixed trait throughout life, with one person never becoming more or less prone to the process.

Study co-author Dr Nolan Williams, a psychiatrist who specialises in electrical stimulation of the brain, added: “We were pleasantly surprised that we were able to, with 92 seconds of stimulation, change a stable brain trait that people have been trying to change for 100 years.

“We finally cracked the code on how to do it.”

