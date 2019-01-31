Zara Changed Its Logo and Twitter Is Losing Its Mind

Kelsey Stiegman
Photo credit: John Keeble - Getty Images

The Zara you know and love is gone – and she's never coming back.

Okay, I'm being dramatic, but that's what it feels like, okay?? Because the supplier of your entire wardrobe has just changed their logo and it looks nothing like the iconic Z A R A label you've come to associate with the most-worn items in your closet.

As a refresh, here's what the logo used to look like.

Photo credit: Getty Images

And here's what it looks like now.



Needless to say, Fashion Twitter has a lot of feelings/opinions/memes to share.

On top of the fact that, well, we don't like change, some people are accusing the fast fashion retailer of ripping off the font from luxury fashion magazine, Harper's Bazaar.

In fact, after just rearranging a few letters, the Harper's Bazaar logo literally becomes the new Zara label.

I don't know about you, but I'm going to vent my feelings by spending five hours getting lost on the Zara website... What? It'll make me feel better!

