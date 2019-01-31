Zara Changed Its Logo and Twitter Is Losing Its Mind

The Zara you know and love is gone – and she's never coming back.
Okay, I'm being dramatic, but that's what it feels like, okay?? Because the supplier of your entire wardrobe has just changed their logo and it looks nothing like the iconic Z A R A label you've come to associate with the most-worn items in your closet.
As a refresh, here's what the logo used to look like.
And here's what it looks like now.
ZARA has unveiled its new logo:- Highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) January 29, 2019
👍 or 👎?https://t.co/TIZJ38NOmJ pic.twitter.com/GJSUz1EQWR
Needless to say, Fashion Twitter has a lot of feelings/opinions/memes to share.
Seriously #ZARA, what the hell??- Silvia Sguotti (@SilviaSguotti) January 30, 2019
You forgot the spaces! #zaralogo #WhatHappened #failrebrand pic.twitter.com/cljuTrp8bS
Thank-you for coming to my TedTalk #Zara pic.twitter.com/BqiJMWefmH- Taya Try 🌈 (@soyuxr) January 29, 2019
The new Zara logo is actually me trying to squeeze into their clothes…😰 pic.twitter.com/KNBR5BHg4F- P.U. 〽️🖌 (@captl_P) January 29, 2019
#ALDO after #ZARA changed their logo :p pic.twitter.com/0t1AVSUMcS- Tal (@TALIKIAN) January 30, 2019
Zara new logo? What the f*ck? :D- Δ\ Δиimal Iиstiиcts (@a_instincts) January 30, 2019
At least we can predict the future... pic.twitter.com/ge2NK0xFuZ
On top of the fact that, well, we don't like change, some people are accusing the fast fashion retailer of ripping off the font from luxury fashion magazine, Harper's Bazaar.
The new Zara logo is Fabien Baron being Fabien Baron, a typography he first used for Harper’s Bazaar in the early 1990s and seen consistently since https://t.co/xN9Bt0Cq91 pic.twitter.com/JfhzH69jz7- Gareth Hague (@gareth_hague) January 27, 2019
In fact, after just rearranging a few letters, the Harper's Bazaar logo literally becomes the new Zara label.
Harper’s Ba-Zara (as you can see, it didn’t take us long). Thoughts on the new @ZARA logo? pic.twitter.com/Q37eNqIsy4- Wah Wah (@wahwahlab) January 30, 2019
I don't know about you, but I'm going to vent my feelings by spending five hours getting lost on the Zara website... What? It'll make me feel better!
Kelsey is the senior style editor at Seventeen.com. Follow her on Instagram!
