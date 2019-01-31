Zara Changed Its Logo and Twitter Is Losing Its Mind

From Seventeen

The Zara you know and love is gone – and she's never coming back.

Okay, I'm being dramatic, but that's what it feels like, okay?? Because the supplier of your entire wardrobe has just changed their logo and it looks nothing like the iconic Z A R A label you've come to associate with the most-worn items in your closet.

As a refresh, here's what the logo used to look like.

And here's what it looks like now.









Needless to say, Fashion Twitter has a lot of feelings/opinions/memes to share.

The new Zara logo is actually me trying to squeeze into their clothes…😰 pic.twitter.com/KNBR5BHg4F - P.U. 〽️🖌 (@captl_P) January 29, 2019

Zara new logo? What the f*ck? :D

At least we can predict the future... pic.twitter.com/ge2NK0xFuZ

- Δ\ Δиimal Iиstiиcts (@a_instincts) January 30, 2019

On top of the fact that, well, we don't like change, some people are accusing the fast fashion retailer of ripping off the font from luxury fashion magazine, Harper's Bazaar.



The new Zara logo is Fabien Baron being Fabien Baron, a typography he first used for Harper’s Bazaar in the early 1990s and seen consistently since https://t.co/xN9Bt0Cq91 pic.twitter.com/JfhzH69jz7 - Gareth Hague (@gareth_hague) January 27, 2019

In fact, after just rearranging a few letters, the Harper's Bazaar logo literally becomes the new Zara label.

Harper’s Ba-Zara (as you can see, it didn’t take us long). Thoughts on the new @ZARA logo? pic.twitter.com/Q37eNqIsy4 - Wah Wah (@wahwahlab) January 30, 2019

I don't know about you, but I'm going to vent my feelings by spending five hours getting lost on the Zara website... What? It'll make me feel better!

