Zara McDermott breaks her silence after Graziano Di Prima Strictly sacking

Zara McDermott has spoken out following Graziano Di Prima’s sacking from Strictly Come Dancing amid allegations of verbal and physical abuse towards her.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the Love Island star said that while much of her time on Strictly "was everything I could have dreamt of," her experience in the training room with Di Prima included "particular incidents which are incredibly distressing."

She began: “I felt it was right that I post something regarding the recent media reports.

“Strictly is one of the most magical shows on TV and one that I dreamt of being on since I was a little girl. When I was invited to be a contestant on the show it really was a childhood dream come true. I fully understood the level of commitment and hard work that Strictly was going to be and I dedicated everything to it. I am a resilient person and I was fully prepared to put in whatever it took.

“And so much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

McDermott took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday (Instagram/Zara McDermott)

“However, my experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

“I have wrestled with the fear of opening up- I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming. But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I've gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.

“The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up, especially in a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud. This is something I've seen through working with countless women on my documentaries.

McDermott pictured with the Strictly Come Dancing pro (PA Wire)

“I would like to thank the BBC & BBC Studios for their swift action and incredibly high level of support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me - it really truly means a lot. Love, always. Zara”.

McDermott’s statement comes as insiders revealed that Di Prima is already preparing to leave the UK, planning to start anew in Italy with his wife Giada, who stars on the Italian version of Strictly.

A source told The Sun that the dancer, who is planning to sue the BBC following his sacking, has gone into hiding, claiming: “Graziano is petrified and in a bad place.The insider told the outlet: “He is being supported by his wife Giada and they are planning to pack up and move back to Italy. This has killed his career dead and he knows it.

“Going back to Italy for a new beginning is what is best for him and Giada.”