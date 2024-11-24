How Zayn Malik honored Liam Payne in first show since One Direction star died

Zayn Malik is showing his love for Liam Payne.

The singer honored his former One Direction bandmate, who died last month after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina, during a performance in England on Saturday.

A video shared on TikTok showed that after Malik, 31, left the stage, flashing lights suddenly stopped before text appeared on the screen that read, "Liam Payne 1993-2024," followed by "Love you bro" and a heart.

Fans were heard crying in the TikTok video, and others were equally emotional in the comments. "I'm so impressed by Zayn's ability to still put on this show," one person wrote. "These boys have been through so much! 💔"

Zayn Malik's tribute to Liam Payne at his concert in Leeds tonight. 🤍🕊️ pic.twitter.com/6M2ft26rsx — Remembering Liam Payne (@updatingljp) November 23, 2024

Malik previously postponed the U.S. leg of his Stairway to the Sky tour, which was scheduled to start in October, until 2025 in the wake of the "heartbreaking loss" of Payne. The "Alienated" singer has now embarked on the tour with a series of stops in England and is next set to perform in Manchester and London.

Saturday's show was Malik's first since Payne, 31, died on Oct. 16, the result of a fall from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Louis Tomlinson (from left), Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan perform during Z100's Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 7, 2012.

On Wednesday, Payne was laid to rest in a private funeral service in Amersham, England. Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction were all in attendance, as was Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy.

Earlier this month, three people were charged with "the crimes of abandonment of a person after death, supply and facilitation of narcotics" in connection with Payne's death. One of the suspects allegedly accompanied Payne daily while he was in Buenos Aires, while a hotel employee and another suspect were accused of supplying him drugs.

Liam Payne funeral: One Direction's Harry Styles, Zayn Malik mourn with singer's family

Tests showed that Payne had traces of alcohol, cocaine and a prescription antidepressant in his system in the 72 hours before he died, and investigators believe he was partially or fully unconscious at the time of the fall. The possibility that the fall was voluntary was ruled out.

Zayn Malik attends the Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, 2018.

In October, the members of One Direction shared a joint statement mourning Payne.

"We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing," they said. "In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever."

Investigation into Liam Payne's death: 3 arrested, Argentinian authorities say

In his own statement shared on Instagram, Malik said he has found himself talking out loud to Payne, hoping his former bandmate can hear him.

"I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life," he wrote. "When I was missing home as a 17 year old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know that you were my friend and that I loved."

"I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated."

Contributing: Taijuan Moorman and KiMi Robinson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Zayn Malik's Liam Payne tribute at concert has fans emotional