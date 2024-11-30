Zayn Malik Honors Liam Payne At Concert In Late 1D Mate’s Hometown: “I Hope You’re Seeing This”

After kicking off his solo tour last weekend, Zayn Malik is keep Liam Payne‘s memory alive on the road.

The Room Under the Stairs artist paid tribute to his fellow One Direction alum, dedicating his song ‘It’s You’ to Payne in the late musician’s hometown Wolverhampton, U.K. during the Friday stop on his Stairway to the Sky Tour.

“So, I’ve been doing something at the end of the show every night, and it’s been dedicated to my brother Liam Payne,” said Zayn onstage at University of Wolverhampton. “Rest in peace. I hope you’re seeing this. We’re in your hometown tonight, Wolverhampton. This is for you, Liam.”

Zayn previously honored Payne during the opening night of his tour in Leeds. “Liam Payne, 1993-2024. Love you bro,” read a giant message displayed onto the stage with a heart.

Before postponing several dates, Zayn previously paid tribute to his former bandmate in a heartfelt statement after Payne died at age 31 last month.

“Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives,” he started. “I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.”

Zayn added in part, “I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”

Earlier this month, prosecutors in Argentina ruled out suicide as Payne’s cause of death and charged three people. The autopsy showed that his injuries were neither the cause of self-harm or physical intervention by others after he died of multiple injuries and external bleeding after falling from the third-floor balcony of his Buenos Aires hotel room on October 16.

After La Nación reported that Hotel Casa Sur staff called police before the incident to report “an aggressive man that could’ve been under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” a toxicology report found multiple drugs in his system at the time of death.

The three suspects, who were not identified, were charged with “abandonment of a person followed by death, supply and facilitating the use of narcotics.” A judge has prohibited the trio from leaving the country, but no one has been arrested.

