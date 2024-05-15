Zayn Malik kicked off Tinder amid claims of catfishing

The former One Direction star has admitted he's had no good matches on the dating app, because nobody believes it's really him. “It’s not been too successful for me, I’ll be honest,” he told Nylon magazine. “Everyone accused me of catfishing. They’re like, ‘What are you using Zayn Malik’s pictures for?’ I’ve been kicked off once or twice.” Zayn, who shares three-year-old daughter Kahi with Gigi Hadid, admitted he isn't too bothered though; he's enjoying being single for the moment. "From 17 to 21, I was in a relationship," he said of his engagement to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards.