Zayn Malik reveals he's 'talking out loud' to Liam Payne in emotional tribute

Just a couple of hours after One Direction released a joint statement Zayn took to his personal Instagram account to speak more in-depth about Liam, who died on Wednesday, aged 31. "Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can't help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives. I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life…”