New Zealand, Australia naval ships sailed through Taiwan Strait on Wednesday

Reuters
·1 min read
Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA) Defence Ministers’ Joint Press Conference Meeting (FDMM) in Singapore

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Naval vessels from New Zealand and Australia sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, according to a statement from New Zealand Defence Minister Judith Collins on Thursday.

The two ships sailed through the contested strait from 2pm local time on Wednesday in what Collins described as a routine activity consistent with international law.

"The New Zealand Defence Force conducts all activities in accordance with international law and best practice," she said in a statement.

It was the first time a New Zealand naval ship had passed through the strait since 2017, she added.

A Japanese newspaper reported earlier on Thursday the two vessels were joined by Japanese Self Defense Force destroyer Sazanami. Collins' statement only mentioned New Zealand and Australia.

Australia's Department of Defence and the Defence Minister's office did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Alasdair Pal)

Latest Stories

  • Arrests after woman dies after 'cosmetic procedure'

    Alice Webb, 33, died on Tuesday morning after reportedly undergoing a "Brazilian butt lift".

  • Manchin won’t endorse Harris over vow to gut filibuster to codify abortion rights: ‘Shame on her’

    Vice President Kamala Harris’ vow to gut the Senate’s filibuster rule to pass a bill codifying abortion rights has cost her an endorsement from a leading Senate moderate: Joe Manchin.

  • Japan destroyer passes through Taiwan Strait for first time, newspaper reports

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Self Defense Force patrolled the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday for the first time in an attempt to send a message to China, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, citing multiple government sources. SDF destroyer Sazanami entered the waters from the East China Sea on Wednesday morning, spending more than 10 hours sailing southward to complete the passage, the Japanese newspaper reported on Thursday. The passage was conducted in concert with naval ships from Australia and New Zealand, the paper said, adding the three nations' navies were scheduled to hold joint exercises in the South China Sea starting on Thursday.

  • Filibuster Fracas

    Kamala Harris is promising to kill the Senate filibuster if elected president, and not everyone is happy about it.

  • Deepfakes, influencers will change dynamic of next election, experts say

    Artificial intelligence and deepfake technology could have significant effects on the next federal election, experts in social media monitoring warned Wednesday.Testifying before the public inquiry into foreign interference, members of the Media Ecosystem Observatory said they also expect to see a rise in social media influencers and the use of private chat groups and messaging services like WeChat and WhatsApp during the election campaign."There is a varying degree of publicness to privateness

  • Mother-of-five, 33, first to die from UK 'Brazilian Butt Lift' as two arrested

    Alice Webb is thought to have died after complications from undergoing the medical procedure in Gloucester

  • Macron, Trudeau meet as French president visits Canada

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to his home in Ottawa Wednesday for an informal private dinner.

  • Barbados PM Mottley calls for new World Bank emergency liquidity facility

    Barbados will call for creation of a new World Bank finance facility to provide emergency liquidity to climate-vulnerable countries in a third version of the Bridgetown Initiative backed by many developing countries, sources briefed on the plans said. Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley told members of the Council on Foreign Relations some changes were already in progress, but further reforms of international financial institutions were needed to address the growing challenges of high debt levels, climate change and slower growth. The Bridgetown Initiative, first released in 2022 and updated once before in 2023, calls for reforms to make it cheaper for emerging markets and developing countries - about 70 of whom are at risk of debt distress - to borrow money.

  • How Much to Invest to Earn an Extra $5,000/Year in Passive Income

    Here's what you need to do if you want to earn $5,000 (or more) in passive income by investing in Canadian dividend stocks. The post How Much to Invest to Earn an Extra $5,000/Year in Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 6 takeaways from Kamala Harris’s MSNBC interview with Stephanie Ruhle

    Vice President Kamala Harris sat for a one-on-one interview with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle on Wednesday, hours after delivering a speech in Pittsburgh that laid out her economic priorities.

  • Hurricane Helene barrels toward Florida with fierce winds, storm surge

    Florida braced for the arrival of Hurricane Helene on Thursday, forecast to be a powerful Category 4 storm when it smashes into the state's panhandle. Officials issued dire warnings, pleading with residents in coastal areas along the hurricane's path to evacuate ahead of catastrophic winds and a potentially deadly storm surge, the wall of seawater pushed on land by hurricane-force winds, that could rise to 20 feet (6.1 meters) in some spots. "This is not a survivable event for those in coastal or low- lying areas," said Jared Miller, the sheriff of Wakulla County, where Helene is forecast to make landfall.

  • Finland zoo returns giant pandas to China over cost

    Finland will return two giant pandas to China in November, more than eight years ahead of time, as the zoo where they live can no longer afford their upkeep, the chair of the zoo's board told Reuters on Tuesday. The pandas, named Lumi and Pyry, were brought to Finland in January 2018, months after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Nordic country and signed a joint agreement on protecting the animals. Since its founding in 1949, the People's Republic of China has sent pandas to foreign zoos to strengthen trading ties, cement foreign relations and boost its international image.

  • Pelosi Snaps at CNN’s Jake Tapper for Mentioning Trump’s Smear at Harris

    Rep. Nancy Pelosi chided CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Tuesday for bringing up Donald Trump’s latest baseless smear of Vice President Kamala Harris regarding her acuity.On The Lead, Tapper broached the subject by noting feedback he has received regarding the media’s coverage of Trump’s gaffes and at times confusing responses to questions.“I’m sure that you hear from progressive voters, Democratic voters who say—as I hear from them on social media—[that] the media made such a big deal out of Joe Bide

  • Putin’s Pals Realize How Much They’ve Screwed Up With the Ukraine War

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the United States notably darkened the mood in Russia.In the run-up to the high-profile journey that clearly irked the Kremlin, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that America is just like the Third Reich. Other commentators apparently received the same set of talking points and started to describe the U.S. as a Nazi nation.In anticipation of the visit, most state TV pundits and experts warned viewers that a decision to allow Uk

  • 'Daily Show' Stunned By Trump's Utterly Bonkers New Assassination Theory

    Desi Lydic spots a wild claim from the former president.

  • Putin lowers threshold of nuclear response as he issues new warnings to the West over Ukraine

    MOSCOW (AP) — In a strong, new warning to the West, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that any nation’s conventional attack on Russia that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country.

  • Donald Trump's Tweet About Food Prices Is Going Viral Because People Have No Idea Where He Came Up With It

    I'm surprised he didn't add the price of guac to secure that millennial vote.

  • Bloc threatens to push for an early election if government doesn't top up pensions by Oct. 29

    Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet laid out a list of demands Wednesday he said the government must fulfil by the end of October if it wants to avoid the risk of an early election.Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill, Blanchet said the Bloc wants the government to push through a bill, C-319, that would hike Old Age Security (OAS) payouts by 10 per cent for seniors between the ages of 65 and 74. The government topped up OAS payments for seniors aged 75 and older in 2022.Blanchet als

  • Joe Biden Reveals Key Reason Why He Quit in Farewell U.N. Speech

    President Joe Biden sent a message to leaders in his final address to the U.N. General Assembly—his fourth and last time as president—while revealing more details of what finally led him to withdraw from the 2024 race against Donald Trump.While mostly focused on issues overseas, including the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden also noted how he “faced a decision whether to seek a second term as president” over the summer.“Being president has been the honor of my life. There i

  • Michael Cohen Is Cooking Up a New Name and Passport if Trump Wins

    Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer who testified for the state in Trump’s criminal trial in New York this past spring, told MSNBC on Tuesday that he intends on leaving the country if his former boss—who has been threatening his opponents with prosecution—is elected president again.“I’m already working on a foreign passport with a completely different name,” Cohen told Deadline: White House anchor Nicolle Wallace. “I don’t know how it’s going to work as far as dealing with my wife and my