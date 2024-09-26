New Zealand, Australia naval ships sailed through Taiwan Strait on Wednesday

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Naval vessels from New Zealand and Australia sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday, according to a statement from New Zealand Defence Minister Judith Collins on Thursday.

The two ships sailed through the contested strait from 2pm local time on Wednesday in what Collins described as a routine activity consistent with international law.

"The New Zealand Defence Force conducts all activities in accordance with international law and best practice," she said in a statement.

It was the first time a New Zealand naval ship had passed through the strait since 2017, she added.

A Japanese newspaper reported earlier on Thursday the two vessels were joined by Japanese Self Defense Force destroyer Sazanami. Collins' statement only mentioned New Zealand and Australia.

Australia's Department of Defence and the Defence Minister's office did not immediately comment.

