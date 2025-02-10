New Zealand raises ‘concern’ as Cook Islands prepares to sign China deal

New Zealand has expressed frustration over a lack of consultation on a co-operation agreement the Cook Islands is expected to sign with China this week.

A diplomatic row has erupted between two tight-knit Pacific countries, after New Zealand said the Cook Islands failed to properly consult on its plans to deepen ties with China amid growing concerns over Beijing’s push for influence in the region.

The Cook Islands was a dependent New Zealand colony from 1901-1965 but has since operated as a self-governing nation in “free association” with New Zealand. Its roughly 17,000 citizens hold New Zealand citizenship. There are obligations between the two nations to regularly consult on matters of defence and security.

Cook Islands prime minister Mark Brown is travelling to Beijing this week to sign a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with China, but has not revealed the specifics of the plans to New Zealand – a move New Zealand’s deputy prime minister Winston Peters says is “a matter of significant concern”.

Peters’ attempts to gain from Brown “fulsome” information about the agreement hit a dead-end during talks on Friday, his office confirmed to the Guardian.

“The time has now passed. We therefore view the Cook Islands as having failed to properly consult New Zealand with respect to any agreements it plans to sign this coming week in China.”

New Zealand prime minister Christopher Luxon told media on Monday the relationship between the nations was close but transparency was important.

“In this case, there hasn’t been [transparency], and that’s all we’re asking for,” he said.

Luxon said he is waiting to see what the China agreement contains before committing to any action over the matter.

Brown has defended his decision not reveal the details of the agreement to New Zealand, adding the deal does not include security matters. Peters had also been assured there would be no impact on the relationship between New Zealand and the Cook Islands, Brown told RNZ Pacific.

“There is no need for New Zealand to sit in the room with us while we are going through our comprehensive agreement with China,” Brown said.

“We have advised them on the matter, but as far as being consulted and to the level of detail that they were requiring, I think that’s not a requirement.”

Brown indicated the agreement with China was looking at cooperation on infrastructure and research into deep sea mining – the details of which would be announced once it is signed.

The Guardian has contacted Brown’s office for comment.

The tense exchange over the China deal follows last week’s announcement that Brown was ditching a controversial proposal to introduce a separate Cook Islands passport, after New Zealand warned it would require holders to renounce their New Zealand one.

The incident is also the second row between New Zealand and a Pacific country in recent weeks. Last month, Peters announced he was reviewing development aid to Kiribati, after a lack of political engagement with the nation’s president Taneti Maamau.

Meanwhile, tensions over the Cook Islands deal comes amid concern held by western countries over Beijing’s push to build economic, military and strategic influence in the Pacific.

Anna Powles, associate professor in the centre for defence and security studies at Massey University, told RNZ that China’s role in the Pacific has increased significantly since New Zealand and the Cook Islands signed their joint declaration 24 years ago.

The relationship between the two nations during this geopolitical juncture was “incredibly important” and New Zealand would do well manage it – and its Pacific relationships – with care, Powles said.

“[Cook Islands] could be seen as something of a barometer for how New Zealand engages with its other Pacific partners – this is something New Zealand needs to gets right.”