New Zealand TV presenter filmed ‘Labour victory’ weeks ago

Lisette Reymer, Europe Correspondent for New Zealand's Newshub, said Sir Keir Starmer's election victory was entirely 'predictable'

A New Zealand television presenter has revealed she was so sure of a Labour landslide that she filmed a segment on the election result outside Downing Street weeks ago.

Lisette Reymer, the Europe correspondent for New Zealand’s Newshub, said Sir Keir Starmer’s victory in the general election was entirely “predictable,” giving her the confidence to film her piece to camera ahead of time.

“The change in power has appeared inevitable for months – if not years,” she said in the segment.

“Today’s result was so predictable, I was able to confidently film this weeks in advance before flying home to New Zealand.”

The landslide victory for Sir Keir Labour party was forecast in the polls leading up to the election.

Ms Reymer’s UK election package came at the end of Newshub’s Live broadcast bulletin at 6pm.

It was the final edition of the Newshub bulletin after Warner Bros Discovery announced in April that it would close all its Newshub operations, causing nearly 300 job losses.

Ms Reymer flew back to Auckland to join Newshub journalists from around the world who had gathered to mark the end of the programme and the final bulletin.

Ms Reymer had appeared earlier in the day in the Auckland studio for Newshub’s morning show, wearing the same outfit as the one seen in her pre-recorded segment from London.

The final broadcast closed with a teary farewell from hosts Mike McRoberts and Samantha Hayes and with a sweeping shot of the Newshub employees waving goodbye from outside the studio.