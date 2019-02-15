New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 2nd ODI vs. Bangladesh

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl on Saturday in the second one-day cricket international at Hagley Oval.

The pitch appeared to contain a little moisture, offering the possibility of some seam movement early on, though cold conditions were unlikely to help swing bowlers.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said he would also have liked to have bowled first. But he expected the pitch to become good for batting later and said his batsman needed to survive the early threat of the new ball to post a total which would challenge New Zealand.

New Zealand leads the three-match series after winning the opener at Hamilton by eight wickets.

Bangladesh named an unchanged lineup while New Zealand made only one change, naming leg-spinner Todd Aslte in place of Mitchell Santner.

___

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Mustafizur Rahman.

Umpires: Shaun Haig, New Zealand, and Marais Erasmus, South Africa.

TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Steve Bernard, Australia.