New Zealander Dave Rennie appointed as new Wallabies coach

3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) RUGBY AUSTRALIA CHIEF EXECUTIVE, RAELENE CASTLE, SAYING:

"We did an extensive search of the market. we did a lot of work once Michael had said that he may not seek to be reappointed after, earlier on in the year. We had to look at who we thought the best candidate were, candidates were, and ultimately Dave was the outstanding candidate. We believe his ability to, not only, his great coaching record, his ability to coach at every level but also his cultural fit is very important. And also his ability to work inside the system, we've put a new high performance structure and system in place and we needed a coach that wanted to work inside that system."

5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) RUGBY AUSTRALIA CHIEF EXECUTIVE, RAELENE CASTLE, SAYING:

"We've been in a significant fight to make sure we got his signature, and it was literally, the contract was only signed 24 hours ago and you know, we put our best foot forward and he chose us. He chose this organisation and this Wallaby team because he thinks he can be successful with it."

6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) RUGBY AUSTRALIA CHIEF EXECUTIVE, RAELENE CASTLE, SAYING:

"Yeah, and I think that's a really fair question and we looked really hard at the Australian options and there wasn't one at this level that we believed was available to come into this role. It's something that we have identified as an area that we need to spend more time focused on to grow and develop our young coaches coming through. And that's what we'll be doing and that's one of Johno's major mandates over the next four years to make sure we've got those options in place."

8. (SOUNDBITE) (English) RUGBY AUSTRALIA CHIEF EXECUTIVE, RAELENE CASTLE, SAYING:

"We had some discussions with Eddie behind the scenes, but ultimately he was contracted to England and he had a very tight contract with England and that ruled him out from our discussions."

9. (SOUNDBITE) (English) RUGBY AUSTRALIA DIRECTOR OF RUGBY, SCOTT JOHNSON, SAYING:

"Humble guy, really humble man who is a tracksuit coach, who gets out there, encourages skills, there's a lot of work on skill development, plays a very, very attractive way and what you see is what you get. And I think that's where we are, that fits our dynamics, he's a hard working coach too, he's the first in and last to leave, there's really good qualities and he's got great people skills with the players. So when you look at that there's a lot of good boxes to tick and we haven't even said how successful he's been. So that fits I think where our dynamics fit, how we want to play our rugby, how we identify ourselves, there's more positives in that and he's a good man."

STORY: New Zealander Dave Rennie has been tasked with leading Australia to the 2023 Rugby World Cup after being appointed Michael Cheika's replacement on Wednesday (November 20) in the wake of the Wallabies' meek quarter-final exit from Japan.

Rennie becomes the second New Zealander to take on the role following Robbie Deans and faces a stiff challenge to reverse the decline of Cheika's final years in charge and rebuild a fallen rugby power amid a period of transition.

With England's Australian coach Eddie Jones off-limits, Rugby Australia saw no alternative but to target a foreign coach and its chief executive Raelene Castle was thrilled to have secured the man she said was always top of the governing body's shortlist.

The 55-year-old led New Zealand's under-20 side to three consecutive world titles from 2008-10 before claiming back-to-back Super Rugby crowns in 2012-13 in his first two years in charge of the Waikato Chiefs.

