New Zealanders ecstatic after All Blacks outclass Ireland

SHOWS: TOKYO, JAPAN (OCTOBER 19, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW ZEALAND RUGBY FANS, THOMAS (LEFT), AND BARNEY (RIGHT), SAYING:

BARNEY, SAYING:

"It's just fantastic All Blacks performance. They just were completely across the park."

THOMAS, SAYING:

"The forwards, the backs. Everything. Complete performance. Beauden Barrett unbelievable, yet again. I think it was a very solid performance overall and we're looking forward to the semi-final verse England."

BARNEY, SAYING:

"Bring on the England."

2. FANS LEAVING STADIUM

3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) NEW ZEALAND RUGBY FAN, MARK STEVENSON, SAYING:

"I'm a very happy man about the Kiwi result. You know, it was a hard game, you know, was a game of two halves. But realistically, we came away with the desired result. And the Irish went home... sad."

4. IRISH FAN PRETENDING TO WIPE AWAY TEARS FROM HER FACE

5. (SOUNDBITE) (English) IRELAND RUGBY FAN, JOSH RUPIN (RIGHT), SAYING:

"The best team won. Ireland didn't turn up today. The best team, New Zealand will win the World Cup. And we're coming back tomorrow night to see Japan. And we hope that they would beat South Africa because the home nation, they deserve to win."

6. FANS HIGH-FIVING VOLUNTEER STAFF

STORY: New Zealand and Irish fans left the Tokyo Stadium with contrasting emotions following the All Blacks' dominant 46-14 victory over Ireland in their Rugby World Cup quarter-final on Saturday (October 19).

The All Blacks ran in seven tries and at one point led 34-0 as they set up a semi-final with England, who earlier trounced Australia 40-16, on October 26 in Yokohama.

(Production: Stefan Haskins)