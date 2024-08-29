New Zealand's Māori king dies

Tuhetia Paki pictured in 2006 as the new Maori king [Getty Images]

The Māori king in New Zealand - Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII - has died peacefully at age 69, surrounded by his wife and three children.

The Kiingitanga, or Māori king movement, announced the news on social media on Friday morning local time (Thursday evening GMT).

Spokesman Rahui Papa said the king had been in hospital recovering from heart surgery, just days after celebrating the 18th anniversary of his coronation.

"The death of Kiingi Tuheitia is a moment of great sadness for followers of Te Kiingitanga, Maaoridom and the entire nation," the spokesman said. "A chief who has passed to the great beyond. Rest in love."

The king and his wife Makau Ariki in April 2024 [Getty Images]

King Tuheitia’s successor will be chosen by leaders within the Kiingitanga and may not be announced until the end of his funeral rites, which normally last for at least three days.

New Zealand media reported the king was expected to lie in state at Turangawaewae Marae, the seat of the Māori king, for five days, then would be taken to rest on Taupiri Mountain.

The king was born Tūheitia Paki in 1955. He was crowned in 2006 following the death of his mother, Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu.

The Māori king position dates back to 1858.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon paid tribute to the king on social media, saying: "His unwavering commitment to his people and his tireless efforts to uphold the values and traditions of the Kiingitanga have left an indelible mark on our nation."

In 2015, then-Prince Charles exchanged gifts with King Tuheitia during a New Zealand visit [AFP]

The Māori king attended King Charles III's coronation in May 2023 and privately met the British monarch before the celebration.

The two also met during a visit by then Prince-Charles and his wife Camilla to New Zealand in 2015.

In 2014, the king declined to meet Prince William and Princess Kate, then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on their tour to New Zealand because he said the 60 to 90 minutes allocated for the visit was not enough time.

Additional reporting by Kathryn Armstrong