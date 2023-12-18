New Zealand's prime minister to visit Australia on Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: Christopher Luxon, Leader of the National Party speaks to supporters in Auckland

By Lucy Craymer

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he will travel to Sydney on Wednesday to meet Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and discuss the two countries' security and economic relationships.

Luxon, a former airline executive who was sworn in as prime minister this month, said in a statement on Monday that Australia was New Zealand's most important partner.

"New Zealand is committed to working together with Australia to support a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region. I look forward to discussing our close security and defence relationship," Luxon said.

He added that greater focus was needed on improving the business environment in both New Zealand and Australia.

This will be Luxon's first official visit to Australia since becoming prime minister, although he travelled to Melbourne earlier this month to attend his daughter's graduation from university.

Foreign policy is not expected to change significantly with the new government in New Zealand. Luxon has said on a number of occasions that foreign policy is largely bipartisan.

New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay said in a separate statement on Monday that he would be making his first overseas visits this week, with stops in Singapore and India.

(Reporting by Lucy Craymer; Editing by Edmund Klamann)