Zelenskiy calls for more air defences as Blinken arrives in Kyiv

Shaun Walker in Kyiv
·3 min read
<span>Blinken met Zelenskiy shortly after arriving in the Ukrainian capital. </span><span>Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Reuters</span>
Blinken met Zelenskiy shortly after arriving in the Ukrainian capital. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Reuters

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday morning on his first visit to Ukraine since a major US aid package was passed last month, as Ukrainian forces struggle to defend against increasingly intense Russian attacks.

Blinken, who arrived by train from Poland in an unannounced visit, met Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, shortly after arriving.

“We know this is a challenging time. But we also know that in the near term the assistance is now on the way, some of it has already arrived and more of it will be arriving,” Blinken said. “And that’s going to make a real difference against the ongoing Russian aggression on the battlefield.”

Zelenskiy described the US aid as crucial, and thanked Blinken, but also said Ukraine desperately needed two more air defence systems to protect the second city of Kharkiv, which has been hit repeatedly by Russian strikes in recent weeks.

Addressing Blinken in English, Zelenskiy said air defence supplies were “the biggest deficit for us”, with Russia conducting long-range aerial attacks since March that have pounded electricity facilities and caused blackouts.

“Really we need today two Patriots for Kharkiv, for Kharkiv region because there the people are under attack. Civilians, warriors, everybody they are under Russian missiles.”

Blinken’s visit, his fourth to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, comes at a difficult time for Kyiv, with a Russian offensive in Kharkiv region leading to thousands of displaced residents and fears of losing territory already liberated from Russian control once in a 2022 counteroffensive. Ukraine is also struggling to mobilise new recruits to help address the discrepancies of weaponry and manpower in Russia’s favour along the frontline.

In recent months, the war in Gaza has drawn away attention from Ukraine, and there is also a fear in Kyiv of attention waning as the US moves into an election cycle.

Three weeks ago, Joe Biden signed a $60bn aid package for Ukraine after months of blocking by elements of the Republican party. The delay in passing the package was having a real impact on Ukraine’s ability to defend itself, officials in Kyiv have said.

The state department said Blinken would meet a range of top Ukrainian officials “to discuss battlefield updates, the impact of new US security and economic assistance, long-term security and other commitments, and ongoing work to bolster Ukraine’s economic recovery”.

A senior official travelling with Blinken told Reuters that artillery, air defence systems and long-range ballistic missiles had already been delivered to Ukraine since the aid package was approved.

Before Blinken’s trip, the US national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters in Washington DC that the White House was “trying to really accelerate the tempo” of US weapons shipments to Ukraine.

“The level of intensity being exhibited right now in terms of moving stuff is at a 10 out of 10,” he said.

Blinken is also due to give a speech in Kyiv on Tuesday, where he is expected to laud Ukraine’s “strategic successes” in the war, an attempt to provide some positive messaging amid the current gloom over Ukraine’s prospects of victory.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • US Sec. of State Blinken meets with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Tuesday. Blinken's two-day visit comes less than a month after Congress approved a long-delayed foreign assistance package that sets aside $60 billion in aid for Ukraine, much of which will go toward replenishing badly depleted artillery and air defence systems.

  • Blinken arrives in Kyiv in show of US solidarity

    STORY: ::U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Kyiv after Congress passes a $61 billion military aid package::Kyiv, Ukraine::May 14, 2024The previously undisclosed trip aims to show U.S. solidarity with Ukraine as it struggles to fend off heavy Russian bombardment on its northeastern border.Blinken, who arrived in Kyiv by train early on Tuesday morning, hopes to "send a strong signal of reassurance to the Ukrainians who are obviously in a very difficult moment," said a U.S. official who briefed reporters travelling with Blinken on condition of anonymity.Blinken will reassure Ukrainian officials including President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of enduring U.S. support and deliver a speech focused on Ukraine's future, the official said.Kyiv has been on the back foot on the battlefield for months as Russian troops have slowly advanced, mainly in the Donetsk region to the south, taking advantage of Ukraine's shortages of troop manpower and artillery shells. Russia's forces hold a significant advantage in manpower and munitions.

  • Blinken arrives in Ukraine in show of U.S. solidarity

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday morning in a display of American solidarity for the designed ally as Russia claims military gains.

  • 'Make sure it doesn't get released;' Star witness Michael Cohen implicates Trump in hush money case

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's fixer-turned-foe, Michael Cohen, directly implicated the former president in a hush money scheme Monday, telling jurors that his celebrity client approved hefty payouts to stifle stories about sex that he feared could be harmful to his 2016 White House campaign. “You handle it,” Cohen quoted Trump as telling him after learning that a doorman had come forward with a claim that Trump had fathered a child out-of-wedlock. The Trump Tower doorman was paid $30,000 to kee

  • Mary Trump Predicts Massively Triggering Moment For Her Uncle

    "That is going to be extraordinarily challenging for him," said Donald Trump's niece.

  • 'Unsafe' intercepts of Australian anti-submarine aircraft by Chinese fighter jets hint at what they may be guarding so aggressively, naval expert says

    China's 'unsafe' flight activity may be a response to the ability of Australia's aircraft to detect submarines in important waterways.

  • Jim Mattis Gave Absolutely Brutal Description Of Donald Trump, New Book Claims

    A former Trump aide also detailed the ex-defense secretary's reported tactic of avoiding the then-president.

  • John Dean Thinks Donald Trump's Legal Team Tripped Up, And It's Going To Cost Them

    “I'm not sure it worked," the Watergate figure said on CNN.

  • Tuberville after attending Trump trial: ‘Most depressing thing I’ve ever been in’

    Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) emerged from court proceedings Monday in former President Trump’s hush money criminal trial and called the Manhattan courtroom “the most depressing thing I’ve ever been in.” “First of all, I’m disappointed in the courtroom. I’m hearing, ‘Mr. Trump, Mr. Trump.’ He is ‘former President Trump,’” Tuberville said to the media outside…

  • Secret Hamas Files Show How It Spied on Everyday Palestinians

    JERUSALEM — Hamas leader Yehia Sinwar has for years overseen a secret police force in the Gaza Strip that conducted surveillance on everyday Palestinians and built files on young people, journalists and those who questioned the government, according to intelligence officials and a trove of internal documents reviewed by The New York Times. The unit, known as the General Security Service, relied on a network of Gaza informants, some of whom reported their own neighbors to police. People landed in

  • 'Beyond angry': Former Trump confidant testifies financial feud followed hush-money payment

    Seated before Donald Trump was a ghost from his past life, an erstwhile ally whose testimony could land him a criminal conviction for old misdeeds. Seated behind him, in a courtroom, were his present-day allies — elected Republicans, including a potential vice-presidential pick. Trump's amen corner joined him in the Manhattan courthouse on Monday to offer support during the most critical testimony of the felony criminal case against him. Michael Cohen walked prosecutors through his decade of ser

  • Opinion: I’ve grilled Michael Cohen. The jury may be surprised by this star witness

    Prosecutors’ effective strategy has significantly shortened the leap of faith the jury will have to take to believe critical witness Michael Cohen, writes Norm Eisen.

  • Donald Trump Jr. visited Peter Navarro in federal prison: Sources

    Donald Trump Jr. visited Peter Navarro in a Miami federal prison, according to sources familiar with the situation. Navarro, the former Trump White House adviser, was convicted in September of two counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to provide testimony and documents to the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump Jr. confirmed the visit to ABC News.

  • Jon Stewart Exposes Dirty 'Secret' That Lets Your Lawmakers Get Filthy Rich

    "The Daily Show" host named and shamed senators and House members engaged in "legal corruption" thanks to D.C. loopholes.

  • US commander appeared to suggest UK special forces were operating in Ukraine

    A UK Ministry of Defence spokesperson said, "It is the long-standing policy of successive governments not to comment on UK Special Forces."

  • MSNBC Host Exposes 'Fringe Group' That Has Seized Control Over GOP Under Trump

    Ayman Mohyeldin details rise of a racist and white nationalist movement within the Republican Party.

  • Bill Maher Explains Why He Believes Donald Trump Is ‘Literally Crazy’ | Video

    The “Real Time” host also says liberals irritate him, but conservatives alarm him, adding he speaks “for the normies” The post Bill Maher Explains Why He Believes Donald Trump Is ‘Literally Crazy’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Jen Psaki to Remove False Account of Biden ‘Watch Check’ From Her New Book

    Dia Dipasupil/GettyFormer White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that she will remove a passage from her new book Say More that falsely claims President Joe Biden never checked his watch during a ceremony for American troops killed during the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.Psaki, now an MSNBC primetime host, was spurred to act after Axios reported that her recollection that “the president looked at his watch only after the ceremony had ended” was contradicted by news reports and

  • Fareed breaks down Trump’s chances of retaking the White House

    CNN’s Fareed Zakaria examines the race between Biden and Trump ahead of the 2024 election.

  • Republican group takes rare step of targeting GOP incumbent who voted to oust McCarthy

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A political action committee that helps Republicans get elected to Congress is doing the unusual — spending more than $450,000 to defeat a GOP incumbent. That incumbent, conservative two-term Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., voted to remove former Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker last fall. It's just the latest example of how money is flowing into races involving some of the eight Republican lawmakers who voted along with Democrats to oust McCarthy. About $3.3 million has been spent o